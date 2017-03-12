News By Tag
Jet Integration Extension, by Cedcommerce, now live on Official Prestashop store
All the Prestashop users can download the extension from the official store to offer their products on Jet.com Marketplace.
Specifications and Features:
The extension enables willing Prestashop users integrate their shops directly with Jet.com and upload their products in bulk. Also, changes made in product information or inventory from their Prestashop is reflected at Jet.com
On-The-Go Integration:
• Feed all the product assortment and data in one-go directly at Walmart.com
• Centralized Status Update machinery send dynamic alerts and compliance reports for the entire product fulfillment cycle
• Help in Uploading Products, expert training to make you familiar with navigation and operation.
• Expert advice and support for hassle-free operation, better product discoverability and higher sales.
Pricing and Availability:
Besides CedCommerce's website, the Jet Integration app can, now, be purchased from the official Prestashop website (addons.prestashop.com/
About CedCommerce:
Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.
Media Contact
CEDCOMMERCE INC
888-882-0953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
