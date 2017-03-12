 
Jet Integration Extension, by Cedcommerce, now live on Official Prestashop store

All the Prestashop users can download the extension from the official store to offer their products on Jet.com Marketplace.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Jet Integration extension, by Cedcommerce, can now be downloaded from the Official Prestashop Store (https://addons.prestashop.com/en/marketplaces/22659-jet-integration.html). This is an addition to its extension already available at Official store of different frameworks – Shopify, Bigcommerce, and 3dcart Store. The app facilitates multi-channel selling and enables online Prestashop user offer their products at Jet.com Marketplace.

Specifications and Features:

The extension enables willing Prestashop users integrate their shops directly with Jet.com and upload their products in bulk. Also, changes made in product information or inventory from their Prestashop is reflected at Jet.com

On-The-Go Integration:

• Feed all the product assortment and data in one-go directly at Walmart.com
• Centralized Status Update machinery send dynamic alerts and compliance reports for the entire product fulfillment cycle
• Help in Uploading Products, expert training to make you familiar with navigation and operation.
• Expert advice and support for hassle-free operation, better product discoverability and higher sales.

Pricing and Availability:

Besides CedCommerce's website, the Jet Integration app can, now, be purchased from the official Prestashop website (addons.prestashop.com/jet-integration ) and is priced at 214$/year. Also, the comes with 3-month Free Support.

About CedCommerce:

Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.

CEDCOMMERCE INC
888-882-0953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
