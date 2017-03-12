News By Tag
District of Curves: The Washington, DC Full Figured Fashion Show Celebrates its 4th Year
Creating a Platform to Showcase Beauty at Any Size and Shape
The 4th Annual District of Curves: The Washington, DC Full Figured Fashion Show will be hosted by Plus Size Model Christina Mendez, who is a popular model that inspires women globally to love their curves! A new addition to District of Curves is the Big & Tall Men's Showcase! Creator Mickey Leon states "The plus size movement has made great strides over the past couple of years and now it's time to add men as well! Big & Tall men have struggled to find stylish clothes for some time but that has changed and we are so glad to showcase the latest trends in Big & Tall Men's fashion". District of Curves is also proud to announce that Fashion to Figure is a featured sponsor and featured designer and additional featured designers are the following: Odd One Fashion, Honeysuckle Atelier, Total Chicness, Shimmy Sista, Ricee's Pieces Designs & more to be announced. The featured boutique is Cute Thick Apparel and The Winston Box, which is a subscription based company based in California that specializes in Big & Tall Men's apparel will be on site as well.
District of Curves: The Washington, DC Full Figured Fashion Show was created to answer the call of the full figured fashionistas needing a platform to call their own and to have something that truly represented them. "The Washington DC area is home to many full figured women who love fashion and who embrace their curves," says Mickey, Creator of District of Curves. "The women in the DC 'Curvy Community' want to see great styles and designs on the runway and they want to see them modeled by women who represent their size and body type. The Washington DC full-figured fashion showcase was created to give these women and the DC area what they have been longing for!"
Attendees are definitely in for an eye catching production at the 4th Annual District of Curves, as well as the VIP ticket holders enjoying the VIP Cocktail Reception at 5 PM, followed by the doors opening to the public at 5:30 PM, and including the opening of the Curvy (Red) Carpet and Vendor Expo. To purchase tickets, or for more information on vendor or sponsorship inquiries, please visit www.districtofcurves.com. To keep up with all of the latest developments, please follow @DistrictOfCurves on Social Media and 'LIKE' the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/
If you're a media outlet or photographer interested in covering District of Curves, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com by April 12, 2017.
