CDN Solutions Group to Exhibit in HKTDC International ICT Expo 2017
IT Consulting and Outsourcing company CDN Solutions Group is all set to exhibit in HKTDC International ICT Expo 2017.
Following its participation in this global business ICT event, CDN Solutions Group is exhibiting in the expo for the 5th consecutive time, in Hall 3G-F28. HKTDC International ICT expo strives to sustain its position as a premier platform for the ICT providers to meet with worldwide enterprises and Hong Kong SMEs to explore more business. HKTDC International ICT expo 2016 registered participation of 600 exhibitors from 11 countries and over 30000 buyers from 127 countries and region. Happening on April 13-16 2017, the show will once again gather the industry experts and leaders of innovative technology from around the world to interact and share insights.
"We believe ICT Expo is one of the prime ICT event in Asia. It is a synergistic platform given for the prime exhibitors including ourselves to bring in the latest software and solutions in various industry verticals. We are looking forward to much more opportunities for business as well as partnering in the Expo. During the 4 day event we will come up with solutions in hardware integration, IoT, mobility, web, for various Enterprises, Retail sector, Consumer as well as for Start-ups", says Mr. Chetan Naik, CTO, CDN Solutions Group.
From resolving explicit IT-related inquiry to plan of action business transformation driven by IT, CDN Solutions Group delivers a complete range of solution. At Hall 3G Stand F28, attendees will witness cutting-edge technology services. The company will also display its industry-specific skills for Insurance, Field Service Management, Automobiles, Agribusiness, Health-care, Hospitality, Retail, Enterprise, Start-ups and many more. Businesses from these sphere will have a chance to talk about current challenges and obtain consulting to implement right IT strategy in place.
About CDN Solutions Group
CDN Solutions Group is an IT Consulting and outsourcing company providing end to end solutions from consulting to project deployment to support and maintenance. The company delivers a complete range of IT services and enterprise class solutions to clients from Start-ups to large organizations across the globe. CDN Solutions Group service offerings include bespoke mobility solutions, bespoke web solutions, software development, website design, Quality assurance and post project support. Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like ISO 9001:2008 certification and CRISIL rating.
For more information please visit: https://www.cdnsol.com/
