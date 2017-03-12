Anti-Suicide Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 4.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.2%

Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Market, By Chemistry Type (Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Drugs, Anti-Psychotic Drugs, NMDA Antagonist, Antibiotic Analog), and Geography - Insights, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2024