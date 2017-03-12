News By Tag
Global Heart Valve Devices Market: By Region, By Country (2016-2021) - Azoth Analytics
The Global Heart Valve Devices Market report provides coverage by Procedure, Technique, Region and Country
According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Heart Valve Devices market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.35% during 2016 - 2021. Global heart valve devices market has been segmented on the basis of Procedure (Replacement and Repair); Replacement Procedure By Technique (Mechanical, Bioprosthetic, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)), Repair By Technique (Surgical Devices, Balloon Valvuloplasty, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).
Heart has four heart valves that operate like one-way doors to keep blood flowing in the right direction. Heart valve diseases are generally caused by rheumatic fever, endocarditis, coronary artery disease, heart attack, syphilis, hypertension, cardiomyopathy and connective tissue diseases. Valvular diseases can disturb the normal flow of blood through the heart, leading to major health problems. Developing a valve disease cannot be ignored and most valve conditions cannot be treated with medication alone. Possible treatments include valve repair or valve replacement.
Global Heart Valve Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.35% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in heart valve devices is driven by rising aging population, growth in population with heart disease and rising advances in minimally invasive technologies. Moreover, companies operating in this market are focusing on investments in R&D for continuous innovation and strengthening their positions in the market by targeted acquisitions and product expansions. Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific are the major players in the market.
Demand for bioprosthetic is projected to display a faster growth than mechanical heart valve replacement techniques. However, technologically advanced techniques such as TAVR and TMVR are going to be the major growing sectors in the market. Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the rising number of geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure and expansion in medical tourism.
The report titled "GlobalHeart Valve Devices Market: Analysis By Procedure (Replacement & Repair),Replacement Procedure By Technique (Mechanical, Bioprosthetic & TAVR),Repair Procedure By Technique (Surgical, Balloon Valvuloplasty & TMVR), ByRegion, By Country (2016-2021)" has analysed the potential of Global Heart Valve Devices Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global chemical distribution market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders)
List of Figures
Figure 1: Heart Valve Problems and Disease Flowchart
Figure 2: Heart Valve Treatment Procedure Flowchart
Figure 3: Global Healthcare Landscape
Figure 4: Global Heart Valve Devices Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Million)
Figure 5: Global Heart Valve Devices Market Size, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Million)
Figure 6: Global Population Ages 65 and Above, 2011-2015 (% of Total)
Figure 7: Global Diabetic Population, By Region, 2015 (Million)
Figure 8: Global Health Expenditure, 2011-2014 (% of GDP)
Figure 9: Medical Tourism Index, By Region and Top Destinations
Figure 10: Medical Tourism Market Drivers
Figure 11: Global Heart Valve Devices Market Size, By Procedure, 2015 (%)
Figure 12: Global Heart Valve Devices Market Size, By Procedure, 2021 (%)
Figure 13: Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Million)
Figure 14: Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Million)
Figure 15: Global Heart Valve Repair Devices Market, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Million)
Figure 16: Global Heart Valve Repair Devices Market, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Million)
Figure 17: Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market Size, By Technique, 2015 (%)
Figure 18: Global Heart Valve Replacement Devices Market Size, By Technique, 2021 (%)
Figure 19: Global Mechanical Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Million)
Figure 20: Global Mechanical Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Million)
Figure 21: Global Population Age Structure Breakdown, 2011-2015 (% of Total)
Figure 22: Global Bioprosthetic Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Million)
Figure 23: Global Bioprosthetic Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Million)
Figure 24: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Million)
Figure 25: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Million)
