 
News By Tag
* Bus
* Shuttle
* Limo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Limo Express Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge

 
DENVER - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding (http://www.weddingwire.com/) marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Limo Express has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in Transportation Services.

The esteemed WeddingWire Rated™ program recognizes wedding professionals who have received positive newlywed reviews about their business on WeddingWire. The program recognizes businesses across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, and requires a minimum of three wedding reviews and an average rating of 3.5 stars or higher.

Within the WeddingWire Rated™ program, there are seven different levels that wedding professionals can reach based on the number of wedding reviews they receive (3, 10, 25, 50, 100, 250 and 500). The WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge is awarded when a business receives three or more quality reviews.

As a member of WeddingWire, the world's largest wedding review site with over one million reviews, Limo Express's achievement of Rated™ is an impressive milestone and an indication of the positive experiences expressed by their past clients. As a recipient of the Blue badge, Limo Express is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of over 200,000 wedding professionals throughout the United States and Canada.
End
Source:
Email:***@crosstranspo.com Email Verified
Tags:Bus, Shuttle, Limo
Industry:Transportation
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share