Singer/Producer The Wilde Releases New Single "Girlie Magazines" March 17th
"Girlie Magazines" is the second release from new album "Cover-ups"
"Girlie Magazines", with vocals and composition by The Wilde, fuses "A Lack of Color" by Death Cab for Cutie and "Against the Bottom" by Grieves into one track, instantly transporting you to a school dance in 2002. First loves, summer nights, first heartbreaks and Warped Tours are vividly recalled when you hit play. The single, just a taste of what's to come in the full album, will be available on March 17th.
To experience even more nostalgia, the album, "Coverups", will be released on March 31rst, followed by another single on April 7th, "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight", which will be accompanied by a video release. All of The Wilde's music will be available through Soundcloud.
About The Wilde
Luke DeWilde, better known by his stage name, The Wilde, is an emcee/singer/
