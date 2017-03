Singer/Producer The Wilde Releases New Single "Girlie Magazines" March 17th

"Girlie Magazines" is the second release from new album "Cover-ups"

-- Listening to The Wilde's new single "Girlie Magazines" transports you to a simpler time, the early 2000's. The second single off The Wilde's new album perfectly demonstrates the concept of the entire project - covers of The Wilde's favorite songs mashed up together in one collection."Girlie Magazines", with vocals and composition by The Wilde, fuses "A Lack of Color" by Death Cab for Cutie and "Against the Bottom" by Grieves into one track, instantly transporting you to a school dance in 2002. First loves, summer nights, first heartbreaks and Warped Tours are vividly recalled when you hit play. The single, just a taste of what's to come in the full album, will be available on March 17th.To experience even more nostalgia, the album, "Coverups", will be released on March 31rst, followed by another single on April 7th, "I Can Sleep Alone Tonight", which will be accompanied by a video release. All of The Wilde's music will be available through Soundcloud.Luke DeWilde, better known by his stage name, The Wilde, is an emcee/singer/poet/producer from San Francisco. The multi-talented, multi-hyphenate artist has musical roots in punk rock, but has been producing his own alternative hip hop beats since high school. Some of his career highlights to date include sharing the stage with Future, T. Mills, Heems, Open Mike Eagle and MC Lars, and collaborating with Budo, milo and Onry Ozzborn of Dark Time Sunshine. His new album, "Coverups" is a nostalgic collection of cover-mashups of The Wilde's favorite tracks. For updates on releases and upcoming performances, follow The Wilde on Facebook and Twitter.Official Website: https://www.thewildemusic.com/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/ thewildemusic/ girlie-magazines Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mellowhopTwitter: https://twitter.com/lukedewilde