Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Solar Surge Protection Will Make Green Energy Competitive

Integration of advanced solar surge protection devices and systems into green energy production facilities can reduce the costs of production to levels lower than fossil fuels.
 
 
ATHENS, Greece - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar surge protection may be the single development that finally brings green energy into line with fossil fuel electrical production as far as price goes, essentially ending any need for further debate.  At the heart of any debate between the green energy and fossil fuel industries is the prices paid by the consumer, all decisions as far as the preferred method of energy production hinging on it.  Climate change and greenhouse gasses can be debated endlessly as each side produces evidence for or against its effects, confusing the discussion by attempting to downplay damage in favor of money.  There is no debate that there is a certain amount of pollution produced when you burn anything, so the comparison of fossil fuels against green  energy actually lies in how much pollution are consumers willing to tolerate in exchange for lower prices.  Green energy does not produce pollution of any kind, clarifying the discussion.  One produces damage and one doesn't, but the damage produced lowers the prices each person must pay.  Now, there is a potential development that may end the debate forever by pushing green energy prices down below that of fossil fuels.  That development is solar surge protection.

In a nutshell, the costs of fossil fuel production involve the storage and transport of energy and the harvesting and utilization of a fuel source like coal, oil or natural gas.  Fuel sources for green energy producers like wind and solar are free, the extra cost being found in the need to repair and replace technological equipment needed to convert sun into electricity.  These costs are high due to lightning strike and surge damage, leaning more toward the latter.  The brunt of the cost of solar power production comes in the form of the surge produced by inevitable lightning strikes to panels damaging the expensive equipment downstream.  Reduce the amount of damage done on a regular basis by lightning strike surges, and we find the costs of production dropping significantly.

Companies like Raycap http://www.raycap.com/solar-surge-protection/ are producing advanced surge protection devices and systems for the solar industry which can virtually eliminate surge related damage to attached computer equipment, not only extending it's useful life span but also keeping systems online and producing for longer periods.  This means that systems stay online for longer when the sun is shining, instead of being regularly knocked offline due to strike surges.  By minimizing downtime when free fuel sources are available and minimizing the damage that is factored into the costs of production, consumers need to be charged less to keep solar companies profitable.  Once this can be studied long term and actual costs can be analyzed over time, the debate between fossil fuels and green technology may end.

