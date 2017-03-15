 
Industry News





Conroe job seekers to continue job skills training with Lone Star College scholarships

Seven of the nearly 500 job seekers attending the 5th annual Conroe Job Fair will receive scholarships from Lone Star College. Lone Star College is helping students advance their careers, and building a talented, robust workforce in the Conroe area.
 
CONROE, Texas - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- In January, the 5th annual Conroe Job Fair attracted nearly 500 job seekers looking to advance their careers. In addition to visiting more than 40 businesses and organizations looking to fill positions, attendees registered to win $1,000 scholarships to upgrade skills or develop new job skills through the Lone Star College-Conroe Center.

Lone Star College-Montgomery president Dr. Rebecca Riley will award seven scholarships in a ceremony at Lone Star College-Montgomery on Wednesday, March 22, 9:30 a.m. in the Student Services Center on the Montgomery Campus.

What:  Seven $1,000 scholarships to be awarded by Lone Star College

Where: Lone Star College-Montgomery, Student Services Center, 3200 College Park Drive, Conroe, Texas 77384

When:  Wednesday, March 22, 9:30 a.m.

Who:    LSC-Montgomery President Dr. Rebecca Riley & seven (7) scholarship recipients

Photo & Interview Opportunities:

Photo and interview opportunities of students receiving scholarships, Dr. Riley, and Greater Conroe Economic Development Council representative.

About the Conroe Job Fair:

The Greater Conroe Economic Development Council (GCEDC), in collaboration with Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber, Workforce Solutions and LSC-Conroe Center, hosted the 5th annual job fair January 31st at The Lone Star Convention and Expo Center. Visit http://www.gcedc.org


Lone Star College is building a talented, robust workforce in the Conroe area.

Contact
Dennis Winkler, Winkler Public Relations
Jennifer Matthews, Greater Conroe EDC
***@winklerpr.com
End
Source:Greater Conroe Economic Development Council
Email:***@winklerpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Job Skills, Economic Development, Scholarships
Industry:Education
Location:Conroe - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Winkler Public Relations PRs
