Conroe job seekers to continue job skills training with Lone Star College scholarships
Seven of the nearly 500 job seekers attending the 5th annual Conroe Job Fair will receive scholarships from Lone Star College. Lone Star College is helping students advance their careers, and building a talented, robust workforce in the Conroe area.
Lone Star College-Montgomery president Dr. Rebecca Riley will award seven scholarships in a ceremony at Lone Star College-Montgomery on Wednesday, March 22, 9:30 a.m. in the Student Services Center on the Montgomery Campus.
What: Seven $1,000 scholarships to be awarded by Lone Star College
Where: Lone Star College-Montgomery, Student Services Center, 3200 College Park Drive, Conroe, Texas 77384
When: Wednesday, March 22, 9:30 a.m.
Who: LSC-Montgomery President Dr. Rebecca Riley & seven (7) scholarship recipients
Photo & Interview Opportunities:
Photo and interview opportunities of students receiving scholarships, Dr. Riley, and Greater Conroe Economic Development Council representative.
About the Conroe Job Fair:
The Greater Conroe Economic Development Council (GCEDC), in collaboration with Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber, Workforce Solutions and LSC-Conroe Center, hosted the 5th annual job fair January 31st at The Lone Star Convention and Expo Center. Visit http://www.gcedc.org
Lone Star College is building a talented, robust workforce in the Conroe area.
