Martabel Wasserman

-- Angels Gate Cultural Center presents the MOVEMENT movement Danz Workshop -- a two hour dance gathering from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2017.The workshop will inform a performance and installation to debut at Angels Gate Cultural Center under the umbrella of Coastal/Border, a Pacific Standard Time LA/LA exhibition opening in September 2017.Led by Mecca Vazie Andrews, a Los Angeles based dancer, choreographer, teacher, and founder of MOVEMENT movement Danz - this workshop will move through concepts of migration and boundary using sound, meditation and various movement techniques. The workshop is tailored to the individual and is defined by the participants as a whole.After the piece has been choreographed and workshopped there is time devoted to documenting the work through film. For this particular instance of the Movement movement Danz Workshop, each filmed dance piece will be edited, sound will be added, and the final work will be on display in the gallery of Angels Gate Cultural Center.All are welcome and encouraged to participate in this journey. The MOVEMENT movement Danz Workshop is limited to 22 people.FOR ALL AGES AND BODIES!Angels Gate Cultural Center is open to the public seven days a week from 10 am to 5 pm and admission is always free.