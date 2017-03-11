 
Industry News





Free Blood Pressure Tests at Sano Medical Centers

 
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- At Sano Medical Center, we are always looking for ways to help the community. Medical Director, Dr. James Stirbl, MD from the Sano Medical Center of Costa Mesa and Santa Ana, will be offering FREE blood pressure tests!

To setup an appointment and get your free test, just call the Sano Medical Center near you and give them this code:  "BP2017".

Sano Medical Center Costa Mesa 949-645-9334
Sano Medical Center Santa Ana 714-973-2222

Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) is a deadly disease that gets overlooked far too often. A very simple test can let you know if a problem exists and like with any illness or disease, the sooner it's diagnosed, the better.

Definition of Hypertension:

Hypertension (HTN or HT), also known as High Blood Pressure (HBP) (ALSO KNOWN AS THE SILENT KILLER), is a long term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. High blood pressure usually does not cause symptoms. Long term high blood pressure, however, is a major risk factor for coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, vision loss, and chronic kidney disease.

High blood pressure is classified as either primary (essential) high blood pressure or secondary high blood pressure. About 90–95% of cases are primary, defined as high blood pressure due to nonspecific lifestyle and genetic factors. Lifestyle factors that increase the risk include excess salt, excess body weight, smoking, and alcohol. The remaining 5–10% of cases are categorized as secondary high blood pressure, defined as high blood pressure due to an identifiable cause, such as chronic kidney disease, narrowing of the kidney arteries, an endocrine disorder, or the use of birth control pills.

Blood pressure is expressed by two measurements, the systolic and diastolic pressures, which are the maximum and minimum pressures, respectively. Normal blood pressure at rest is within the range of 100–140 millimeters mercury (mmHg) systolic and 60–90 mmHg diastolic. High blood pressure is present if the resting blood pressure is persistently at or above 140/90 mmHg for most adults. Different numbers apply to children. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring over a 24-hour period appears more accurate than office best blood pressure measurement.

Lifestyle changes and medications can lower blood pressure and decrease the risk of health complications.

http://sanomedicalcenter.com

Contact
Dr. James Stirbl, MD
9496459334
***@sanomedicalcenter.com
