Two Tucson Couples Win Big in Early Bird Draw

 
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 TMC Mega Raffle is well underway with tickets almost 95 percent sold. On Wednesday, March 14, the Early Bird draw took place awarding two Tucson couples with the prize packages valued at more than $64,000. The final deadline for entering the Mega Raffle is Thursday, March 30, unless tickets sell out before.

Robert Kielsa and his wife Phyllis were thrilled to learn they'd won the 2017 Toyota 4Runner 4x4 SR5, a vacation package to Greece and $16,000. The couple retired to Tucson five years ago, and have been purchasing tickets since 2014. In 2015 they won a set of silverware.

"The Mega Raffle is a fun way for us to support TMC and it is great for the community," said Robert. "When I asked my wife if I should buy this year, she said it was a good idea. I'm glad she did and I listened."

Matthew Barnes and his wife Sarah won the 2017 Toyota Avalon XLE and a vacation for two to French Polynesian island, plus $15,500. The Barnes both work in nursing, he at St. Joseph's Hospital and she works in ICU at TMC, and this was the first time they ever purchased tickets. Mr. Barnes is a Tucson native that was born at TMC and come this spring, the couple's first child will be born at TMC.

"The TMC Mega Raffle is a great for everyone. I work for St. Joseph's in emergency and see first-hand how our two hospitals work together," explained Barnes. "

TMC Mega Raffle ticket sales are on track to sell-out early. In the final draw there are more than 2,500 prizes to be won including two grand prizes. The top prize is a luxurious A.F. Sterling home in the town of Sahuarita valued up to $600,000 or the winner can take the cash option. Grand prize #2 is a 2017 Lincoln Continental or cash option of $150,000. The 50/50 jackpot that was added last year has already surpassed the $625,000 mark and continues to grow daily, making it larger than the second grand prize.

TMC Mega Raffle proceeds are used to support patient programs and services directly impacting patient care. TMC Mega Raffle is making a difference in health care by supporting proactive and preventative care in women's health, hospice care, pediatric and adult therapies, neuroscience services, cardiac services and adult patient care programs. In previous years the Mega Raffle has cumulatively generated $2.4 million in proceeds for TMC.

Single tickets are available for purchase until midnight, March 30 or until tickets sell out. To learn more about the raffle and to purchase tickets visit www.TMCmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.

About Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle

Tucson Medical Center Mega Raffle is the first ever large-scale raffle focused in Southern Arizona. Net proceeds from the raffle will benefit Tucson Medical Center and its commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care to Southern Arizonans. Spring 2015 raffle participants have a one in 20 chance of winning one of the more than 2,400 featured prizes. To learn more about the TMC Mega Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit www.TMCmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.

About Tucson Medical Center

Tucson Medical Center's mission is to deliver personalized, quality healthcare to patients and their families in an environment that is supportive, education-focused and compassionate. TMC is licensed for 629 adult, pediatric and behavioral health beds. The hospital serves more than 30,000 inpatients and 122,000 outpatients yearly and has several emphasis areas, including maternal and child health, cardiac care, hospice care, neuroscience, orthopedics, diagnostic services, behavioral health and senior services. TMC also created the region's first emergency department dedicated specifically for kids. For more information visit www.tmcaz.com.

Contact
www.TMCmegaraffle.org or call (800) 395-8805.
***@marketingworxpr.com
End
Source:Tucson Medical Center
Email:***@marketingworxpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Raffle, Winner
Industry:Event
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
