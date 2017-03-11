Country(s)
Industry News
Nationwide Boiler Inc. Celebrates Fifty Successful Years in Business
Nationwide Boiler started off with one (1) 20,000 lb/hr O-type package watertube boiler, and mounted it on a permanent, highway-legal trailer for mobility. The company has grown since then, with over one hundred rental units currently in their inventory. Equipment includes trailer-mounted boilers from 30,000 lb/hr to 125,000 lb/hr, mobile boiler rooms from 47.5 hp to 1,000 hp, skid-mounted boilers, mobile feedwater systems, Econostak economizers, and more. In 1995, Nationwide Boiler led the industry becoming the first boiler company to convert their entire rental fleet of portable watertube boilers to 30 ppm low NOx.
In addition to boiler rentals, Nationwide Boiler stocks new and reconditioned boilers for sale with expedited shipment, and is a manufacturer's representative for Babcock & Wilcox and Superior Boiler Works. Nationwide Boiler also developed the CataStak™ SCR system, proven to reduce NOx emissions to as low as 2½ ppm for both temporary and permanent boilers, now also available for fired heaters, gas turbines, HRSG's and other demanding applications.
To celebrate their fiftieth anniversary, Nationwide Boiler will be hosting an open house at their facility in Fremont, CA on May 9th, 2017. The company will offer shop tours, lunch provided by local food trucks, and live entertainment by a Johnny Cash Tribute band. Following the event, they will be hosting their 36th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held in Pebble Beach, CA on May 10th and 11th. For the first year in tournament history, proceeds from the event will benefit two charities: the ABMA's Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund and Make-A-Wish®
Since 1967 Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler equipment to customers in a wide variety of industries, including food processing, petroleum refining, pulp and paper, chemical processing, hospitals, universities, and more. The company stores equipment in multiple locations across the United States, and has shipped equipment to six of the seven continents in the world. Nationwide Boiler headquarters is in Fremont, CA, with sales and service offices located throughout the U.S. Visit www.nationwideboiler.com for more information.
Contact
Chelsey Ryker
***@nationwideboiler.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse