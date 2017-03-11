 

March 2017
Nationwide Boiler Inc. Celebrates Fifty Successful Years in Business

 
Nationwide Boiler's 50th Anniversary Logo
Nationwide Boiler's 50th Anniversary Logo
March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Boiler Inc. is celebrating their fiftieth year in business this year. The company was founded in 1967 by late owner Richard 'Dick' Bliss with the original name of Nationwide Boiler Rentals. They opened their doors in Mountain View, CA on March 28, 1967 and nearly ten years later the company was incorporated and renamed to Nationwide Boiler Inc. Headquarters were relocated in 1982 to Fremont, CA to the largest Bay Area warehouse facility at the time.

Nationwide Boiler started off with one (1) 20,000 lb/hr O-type package watertube boiler, and mounted it on a permanent, highway-legal trailer for mobility. The company has grown since then, with over one hundred rental units currently in their inventory. Equipment includes trailer-mounted boilers from 30,000 lb/hr to 125,000 lb/hr, mobile boiler rooms from 47.5 hp to 1,000 hp, skid-mounted boilers, mobile feedwater systems, Econostak economizers, and more. In 1995, Nationwide Boiler led the industry becoming the first boiler company to convert their entire rental fleet of portable watertube boilers to 30 ppm low NOx.

In addition to boiler rentals, Nationwide Boiler stocks new and reconditioned boilers for sale with expedited shipment, and is a manufacturer's representative for Babcock & Wilcox and Superior Boiler Works. Nationwide Boiler also developed the CataStak™ SCR system, proven to reduce NOx emissions to as low as 2½ ppm for both temporary and permanent boilers, now also available for fired heaters, gas turbines, HRSG's and other demanding applications.

To celebrate their fiftieth anniversary, Nationwide Boiler will be hosting an open house at their facility in Fremont, CA on May 9th, 2017. The company will offer shop tours, lunch provided by local food trucks, and live entertainment by a Johnny Cash Tribute band. Following the event, they will be hosting their 36th Annual Charity Golf Tournament held in Pebble Beach, CA on May 10th and 11th. For the first year in tournament history, proceeds from the event will benefit two charities: the ABMA's Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund and Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area. The Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund was created to promote the boiler industry as a viable and thriving career path for young men and women, and Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is a non-profit organization that grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy. In honor of their fiftieth anniversary, Nationwide Boiler has a goal of raising $50,000 to be split equally between the two charities.

Since 1967 Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler equipment to customers in a wide variety of industries, including food processing, petroleum refining, pulp and paper, chemical processing, hospitals, universities, and more. The company stores equipment in multiple locations across the United States, and has shipped equipment to six of the seven continents in the world. Nationwide Boiler headquarters is in Fremont, CA, with sales and service offices located throughout the U.S. Visit www.nationwideboiler.com for more information.

