South Shore Chamber of Commerce slates April 4th Annual Meeting
The event, slated from 11:44 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will celebrate the Chamber's many successes and strong leadership throughout the year 2016 and preview much of the Chamber's work for this year.
The program will officially welcome Alan Macdonald of South Shore Health System as 2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, the annual meeting and luncheon will recognize key volunteers, acknowledge the advancement of the Chamber's mission and celebrate both new and long-time members.
Keynote speaker will be Professor Michael Goodman, Executive Director of The Public Policy Center. Prof. Goodman is an economist and public policy expert. He will be discussing economic trends, housing and the Chamber's work on regional economic development.
Fee for the popular event is $50 for Chamber and affiliate members and $65 for general admission. Company tables are also available.
To register to attend, contact theinrichs@southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
