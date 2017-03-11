News By Tag
Castle Placement Named Exclusive Placement Agent - $10 Million Raise - The Intelligence Community
Founded as an online community in 2008 and incorporated in Arlington, VA in 2016, TIC is an online marketplace for defense and intelligence companies and industry experts seeking jobs, contracts, and collaboration, among other things. It is the largest network of its kind - over 100,000 highly skilled and vetted members, growing 1,000 per month. Led by a well-respected team of military veterans, TIC is upending traditional inefficient models of contracting by offering rapidly-deployed mission critical services on demand to the public and private sectors.
Founded in 2009, Castle Placement raises equity and debt private capital for start-up, early-stage and middle market companies across a broad spectrum of industries. It uses the latest technology to connect its issuers with global institutional investors. Castle Placement has over 27,000 private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders.
Contact: Richard Luftig. (212) 418-1181. rluftig@castleplacement.com.
