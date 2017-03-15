 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


East Cobb Foot Solutions Spring FINN Trunk Show

 
ATLANTA - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Foot Solutions East Cobb is hosting a Finn Comfort Trunk Show on Thursday to Saturday, March 23, 24 and 25, 2017. Special store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Trunk Show. The East Cobb store is located in Providence Square shopping center, 4101 Roswell Road NE, Suite 800, Marietta, GA  30062.

"We will feature the most stylish limited editions from Finn Comfort, Gabor and Think," said Raina Margiano, store manager. "And everyone is invited to enjoy refreshments and see the latest in fashionable, comfortable footwear for work, dress, fitness and play."

Finn is a German company specializing in a world-class collection of comfortable walking shoes, sandals and dress shoes for men and women that are specifically designed to meet the needs of the sensitive foot. Gabor and Think are related lines.

Foot Solutions is the world's largest specialty wellness franchise focused exclusively on helping people feel better from the feet up. The Foot Solutions experience begins with a holistic foot analysis for individualized solutions to pain relief and improved comfort, balance, performance and body alignment for a diverse market.

"Come by for the Trunk Show, and we'll schedule your foot analysis. Foot Solutions is the only place where specially-trained experts fit each foot with products specially designed to accommodate the customer's unique needs."

http://www.footsolutions.com/eastcobb

Source:Foot Solutions
Tags:Finn Comfort Shoes, Foot Solutions, Spring Shoe Styles
Industry:Retail
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Deals
