Country(s)
Industry News
Land Your Dream Job With These eBooks
VentureReady releases new career guides to help you get a job faster.
These reboots will provide you with step-by step instructions for developing an eye-catching resume with samples that highlight the job seeker's skills, experience, education and achievements as well as tips and technics on interviewing effectively virtually and in person.
In addition to the reboot of these dynamic career guides, a new eBook will be released entitled, "What Everyone Should Know About Writing an Engaging LinkedIn Profile – Effective Online Networking for job Seekers." This guide will guide you through creating a compelling profile that will peak recruiters and hiring managers' attention and cause them to reach out to you for a discussion on how your expertise will assist them with achieving the goals in their department and/or corporation.
Katrina has a passion for helping professionals craft high-quality résumés, effective network online and face-to-face, market their professional brands, and electrify the room during the interview. She helps take the fear out of the job search process and helps her clients get the career or position they want faster. These eBooks assist individuals in this process.
"I am sure that the updated content in the updated eBooks along with the new addition on LinkedIn profiles will help job seekers writing better resumes, network effectively online, and interview with confidence and land the job of their dreams."
The first two eBooks are available right now on www.ventureready.net for $9.95 each. They will also be available on Kindle in the spring. The LinkedIn guide will available on VentureReady's website in early April.
Katrina Brittingham is master level business and accounting professional, certified professional resume writer, and gold designated career coach. Katrina is sought after as an expert in resume writing, LinkedIn profiles, interview readiness, and job search strategies. Katrina is the owner of VentureReady LLC, an award-winning career services firm dedicated to assisting entry-level to C- suite executives take the next step in the journey of their careers paths.
Connect with Katrina on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Katrina Brittingham
1-888-7124956
***@ventureready.net
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse