Land Your Dream Job With These eBooks VentureReady releases new career guides to help you get a job faster. Interview Readiness Banner smaller UPPER DARBY, Pa. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you need to create a new resume to apply for that promotion? Perhaps you need to revamp your resume because you have been in your job or company for a while. Maybe, you need to brush up on your interviewing or networking skills. If yourself in one or more of these situations, then Katrina has the solution for you. She is releasing three guides that will help you on your journey to your next level of success. "Create an Interview Winning Résumé – Successfully Market your Professional Brand…Land the Interview" and The Complete Interview Readiness Guide – Build Confidence...Electrify the Room...Get Hired!" These informative guides made their debut in the summer of 2013.



These reboots will provide you with step-by step instructions for developing an eye-catching resume with samples that highlight the job seeker's skills, experience, education and achievements as well as tips and technics on interviewing effectively virtually and in person.



In addition to the reboot of these dynamic career guides, a new eBook will be released entitled, "What Everyone Should Know About Writing an Engaging LinkedIn Profile – Effective Online Networking for job Seekers." This guide will guide you through creating a compelling profile that will peak recruiters and hiring managers' attention and cause them to reach out to you for a discussion on how your expertise will assist them with achieving the goals in their department and/or corporation.



Katrina has a passion for helping professionals craft high-quality résumés, effective network online and face-to-face, market their professional brands, and electrify the room during the interview. She helps take the fear out of the job search process and helps her clients get the career or position they want faster. These eBooks assist individuals in this process.



"I am sure that the updated content in the updated eBooks along with the new addition on LinkedIn profiles will help job seekers writing better resumes, network effectively online, and interview with confidence and land the job of their dreams."



The first two eBooks are available right now on



Katrina Brittingham is master level business and accounting professional, certified professional resume writer, and gold designated career coach. Katrina is sought after as an expert in resume writing, LinkedIn profiles, interview readiness, and job search strategies. Katrina is the owner of



