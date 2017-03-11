Country(s)
Hanks Martin Releases His Full Length Waylon Jennings Inspired Project "Waylin' On Waylon"
"Waylin' on Waylon"
1. Waylin' On Waylon
2. Ole Hoss
3. Land ByThe Highway
4. Waymore's Outlaws
5. BackThen
6. Outlaw
7. Waylon Play My Music
8. Songs Don't Lie
9. Jackson King
10. A Long Time Ago
More Hanks Martin Information
Hanks Martin has been performing in Virginia and North Carolina for many years and has had the pleasure of being Show-Billed with artists such as; Ronnie Milsap, Lonestar, Alabama, Brad Paisley, and Joe Nichols, to name a few. Hanks has performed several impersonation shows to include Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, John Lennon, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Hanks is now booking his shows Nationwide as the WAYLIN ON WAYLON TRIBUTE SHOW.
www.waylinonwaylon.com
Contact
Cherry Crown Records
music@cherrycrown.com
