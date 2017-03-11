 

March 2017
Hanks Martin Releases His Full Length Waylon Jennings Inspired Project "Waylin' On Waylon"

 
Hanks Martin
NEW YORK - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Hanks Martin has inked a deal with Cherry Crown Records to promote, distribute and represent the full-length tribute to the Legendary Waylon Jennings. The album is packed with Waylon inspired music sure to feed the appettie of every Waylon fan. Hanks Martin pays great respect with this tribute, available for download soon at all major digital outlets. This is a project you can enjoy from start to finish.

"Waylin' on Waylon"

1.  Waylin' On Waylon
2.  Ole Hoss
3.  Land ByThe Highway
4.  Waymore's Outlaws
5.  BackThen
6.  Outlaw
7.  Waylon Play My Music
8.  Songs Don't Lie
9.  Jackson King
10. A Long Time Ago

More Hanks Martin Information

Hanks Martin has been performing in Virginia and North Carolina for many years and has had the pleasure of being Show-Billed with artists such as; Ronnie Milsap, Lonestar, Alabama, Brad Paisley, and Joe Nichols, to name a few.  Hanks has performed several impersonation shows to include Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, John Lennon, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Hanks is now booking his shows Nationwide as the WAYLIN ON WAYLON TRIBUTE SHOW.
www.waylinonwaylon.com

