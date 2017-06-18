News By Tag
* Art
* Museum
* Fundraiser
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Montclair Art Museum Hosts Three Events to Celebrate Matisse-Related Exhibitions
Gala, After Party, and Luncheon to Honor Adrian A. Shelby and JP Morgan Chase & Co.
These fundraising events will bring together artists, philanthropists, community leaders and friends of MAM for celebrations inspired by the exhibition Matisse and American Art. Midnight in Paris, a Gala and After Party will be held Saturday, May 13, and Puttin' on the Ritz, an annual luncheon will be held Tuesday, May 16.
The events will honor Adrian A. Shelby, Chairman Emeritus, patron, volunteer and mentor; and JP Morgan Chase, philanthropic corporate leader in arts and culture. Funds raised benefit the Museum's exhibitions and education programs.
"We are first and foremost raising money to support MAM's exhibitions and art education programs but even more than that we are building a community of support for a Montclair icon that is providing world class art right here in our community," says Gala Chair, Susan Brady Abadan. "The theme is inspired by Woody Allen's comedy Midnight in Paris. We want to transport our guests into the exhilarating world of Cole Porter, Ernest Hemingway, Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Gertrude Stein's salon including Matisse, Picasso, Cezanne, and more."
The Museum's largest fundraiser of the year, the Midnight in Paris Gala and After Party on May 13, will be a special evening highlighting the glamor of 1920s Paris with dinner and entertainment. Beginning at 6 p.m., the black tie occasion will also feature an exciting live and silent auction. Tickets start at $500 and include access to the After Party. The unforgettable After Party is a separate event beginning at 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a lively late-night party with delicious treats, dancing, and more. Tickets are $100.
Chaired by Gretchen Prater,the Puttin' on the Ritz spring luncheon and Designer's Challenge will take place on May 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include an in-depth presentation on Henri Matisse and his timeless influence on American art by MAM Chief Curator Gail Stavitsky. Guests will be seated at tables designed in the spirit of Matisse, with tablescapes inspired by the French master. A winning design will be selected the day of the event. Tickets start at $200.
For more information, visit montclairartmuseum.org/
Related Exhibitions
Matisse and American Art examines the French master's influence on American art from 1907 to the present, presenting 65 paintings, archival objects, sculpture, prints and works on paper by Henri Matisse and the American artists he inspired, including Max Weber, Andy Warhol, Helen Frankenthaler, and others. Matisse and American Art runs through June 18, 2017.
Inspired by Matisse: Selected Works from the Collection is drawn entirely the Montclair Art Museum's permanent collection and comprises 53 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures by 42 American artists including Mickalene Thomas, Nick Cave, Donald Judd, and others. The show runs through Summer 2018.
Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series explores the dialogue between Taylor Pickett's artwork and that of renowned French artist Henri Matisse. It features 76 collages as well as four hand-made books, and it runs through June 18, 2017.
General Event Information
More information about these events and related fundraisers (including the silent auction) is available on MAM's website at montclairartmuseum.org/
Midnight in Paris and Puttin' on the Ritz will also be featured on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #celebratematisse.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse