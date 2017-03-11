 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Riverside CA Mixer and Small Business Seminar March 22

Meet and mix with other local business owners and managers followed by three talks from business experts on Goal Setting, Financial Gold Mining, and Salesmanship. Back to the Grind at 7:00. Don't miss out.
 
 
Randy Kirk, Gary Capolino, Craig Korotko
Randy Kirk, Gary Capolino, Craig Korotko
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Local business owners and managers in the Riverside area are invited to a very special mixer and seminar opportunity Wednesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the super popular, Back to the Grind coffee shop.

Attendees can arrive early or stay late to mix and meet with other business leaders who might be potential networking partners. The three talks offered that evening will be foundational business talks that will provide everyone who attends with actionable steps to improved operations, sales, and profits.

Sometimes the simplest tweak to your small business will result in huge increases in sales and profits. The goal of this meet up will be to identify the kinds of changes that will optimize your small business's bottom line! Speakers include serial entrepreneur and business book author Randy Kirk; Part-Time CFO, Gary Capolino; and C-sweet executive coach, Craig Korotko. Bring your business questions and concerns for the question and answer period.

On the agenda for the first evening will be three dynamic 20-minute talks with time for questions. Each speaker is a seasoned professional with decades of experience working in and with entrepreneurial businesses.

·  Nothing Happens Until Something Is Sold by Randy Kirk

Randy Kirk is the organizer of the event. He has founded 12 successful small businesses, written seven books on small business, and has been consulting for the past 8 years.  After working with over 180 unique companies, he has come to realize that a great idea, a great location, and fantastic management skills are pretty useless if nobody knows you exist.

·  Mining Your Financials for Visible Gold by Gary Capolino

Gary Capolino calls himself the Part-Time CFO. He has been helping companies to set up smart accounting systems, use financial reporting to manage every aspect of the business more effectively, and preparing financials for boards, banks, and taxing authorities. He will show vivid examples of how proper accounting can increase sales, profits, and asset utilization.

·  The Amazing Power of Setting Goals by Craig Korotko

Craig Korotko is a business coach who has had long experience in the C-Suite. Business owners commonly see themselves as being very capable of running things seat-of-the-pants. Craig has seen incredible success within organizations by helping them to establish challenging, but attainable goals with benchmarks and accountability to optimize results.

Space is limited for this event. If you would like to attend, please contact the organizer, Randy Kirk, at RandyKirk77@gmail.com. Merely note that you plan to attend. For more information call 310-910-1848 or go to http://TheExecutiveSuite.Biz

Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
End
