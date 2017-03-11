News By Tag
Riverside CA Mixer and Small Business Seminar March 22
Meet and mix with other local business owners and managers followed by three talks from business experts on Goal Setting, Financial Gold Mining, and Salesmanship. Back to the Grind at 7:00. Don't miss out.
Attendees can arrive early or stay late to mix and meet with other business leaders who might be potential networking partners. The three talks offered that evening will be foundational business talks that will provide everyone who attends with actionable steps to improved operations, sales, and profits.
Sometimes the simplest tweak to your small business will result in huge increases in sales and profits. The goal of this meet up will be to identify the kinds of changes that will optimize your small business's bottom line! Speakers include serial entrepreneur and business book author Randy Kirk; Part-Time CFO, Gary Capolino; and C-sweet executive coach, Craig Korotko. Bring your business questions and concerns for the question and answer period.
On the agenda for the first evening will be three dynamic 20-minute talks with time for questions. Each speaker is a seasoned professional with decades of experience working in and with entrepreneurial businesses.
· Nothing Happens Until Something Is Sold by Randy Kirk
Randy Kirk is the organizer of the event. He has founded 12 successful small businesses, written seven books on small business, and has been consulting for the past 8 years. After working with over 180 unique companies, he has come to realize that a great idea, a great location, and fantastic management skills are pretty useless if nobody knows you exist.
· Mining Your Financials for Visible Gold by Gary Capolino
Gary Capolino calls himself the Part-Time CFO. He has been helping companies to set up smart accounting systems, use financial reporting to manage every aspect of the business more effectively, and preparing financials for boards, banks, and taxing authorities. He will show vivid examples of how proper accounting can increase sales, profits, and asset utilization.
· The Amazing Power of Setting Goals by Craig Korotko
Craig Korotko is a business coach who has had long experience in the C-Suite. Business owners commonly see themselves as being very capable of running things seat-of-the-
Space is limited for this event. If you would like to attend, please contact the organizer, Randy Kirk, at RandyKirk77@
Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
