 
News By Tag
* Music
* Holiday
* Irish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Happy St. Patrick's Day from Shred Leprechaun The Great Kat! ARTNEWS Features The Great Kat

New Luck Of The Irish Goddess Shreds on March 13, 2017 Shamrock Photo Shoot!
 
 
ERIN GO BRAGH! HAPPY SHREDDING ST. PATRICK’S DAY!
ERIN GO BRAGH! HAPPY SHREDDING ST. PATRICK’S DAY!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Music
* Holiday
* Irish

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Happy St. Patrick's Day from Shred Leprechaun The Great Kat - New Luck Of The Irish Goddess Shreds on March 13, 2017 Shamrock Photo Shoot!

The Great Kat Shreds on March 13, 2017 Shamrock Photo Shoot!

Photos:
Luck Of The Irish! http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/stpatricksdaygoddess19logo2a.jpg
ERIN GO BRAGH! HAPPY SHREDDING ST. PATRICK'S DAY! http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/stpatricksdaygoddess48combologo2.jpg
SHRED LEPRECHAUN! http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/stpatricksdaygoddess36logo1.jpg
SHAMROCK SELFIE! http://www.greatkat.com/08/sneakpeek/stpatricksdaygoddess21logo2a.jpg


ARTNEWS Features The Great Kat in "Goddess Shreds in Stella Blizzard 2017!" By Andy Battaglia http://www.artnews.com/2017/03/14/goddess-shreds-in-stella-blizzard-2017/
"The Great Kat, a Juilliard-trained virtuoso on guitar and violin, would like it to be known that no snowstorm currently crippling the Northeast is going to stop her from shredding as a woman of such talents could and—at least in certain instances—should. Galleries and museums might be closed, but the Great Kat has sounds on offer on her website, sure to warm up any snow day." Andy Battaglia, ArtNews


NEW GREAT KAT SHREDCLASSICAL DVD COMING in 2017: Vivaldi, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Bazzini, Terror & More! The Great Kat Web Site http://www.greatkat.com WATCH CLIPS: Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" https://youtu.be/R_hn7HKHbDs  and Rossini's "William Tell Overture" https://youtu.be/USELO_zX4ng



PRESS/TV/RADIO: Get your FREE CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN'S GUITAR SHRED" DVD Featuring "THE FLIGHT OF THE BUMBLE-BEE" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews: contact: Karen Thomas, Thomas PR: karent@thomas-pr.com  631-549-7578 or Toll Free (US & Canada Only) 800-KAT-8664 http://www.greatkat.com

About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition". The Great Kat performed as a Prodigy Violin Soloist for NYC Mayor Ed Koch at Gracie Mansion and for Coahuila, Mexico Governor Flores Tapia at the Centennial of General Vito Alessio Robles' birth and at the famous Teatro Fernando Soler in Saltillo, Mexico and was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" from New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The Great Kat is now the world's fastest Shred Guitar Virtuoso/"TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini. Timothy Leary, cultural icon collaborated with The Great Kat Violin Virtuoso on the rock song "Right Brain Lover". Retailing giant Tesco is now featuring The Great Kat's virtuoso Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" music in the TV commercial for the popular Activision video game "Call of Duty: Ghosts" http://youtu.be/6tW_ik2J000 . Warner Music Group has just released The Great Kat's legendary "Worship Me Or Die!" and "Beethoven On Speed" Speed Metal Albums as digital downloads on iTunes and more: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301 ."Beethoven On Speed" and "Beethoven Shreds" are now featured in "America's Beethoven" Exhibit at the "American Beethoven Society". MVD Entertainment Group is distributing The Great Kat's Albums & Music Videos worldwide http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006. The Great Kat's CDs,DVDs & Downloads are available at Walmart, Amazon, Target, iTunes, Barnes and Noble and more stores worldwide. BBC Radio's "The Arts Hour" features The Great Kat Shredding Beethoven's "5th Symphony" and Interview from "Fast And Furioso" Show (heard on BBC Radio 4). More info: http://www.greatkat.com.

Contact:
Karen Thomas, Thomas Public Relations, Inc: karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7578 http://www.greatkat.com

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/search/?query=%22the%20great%20kat%22
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/KthomasPR
Instagram: http://instagram.com/greatkatguitar
Ringtones: http://www.greatkat.com/ringtones/greatkatringtones.html
Warner Music: Great Kat's Legendary "WORSHIP ME OR DIE!" & "BEETHOVEN ON SPEED" Albums on Warner Music https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/worship-me-or-die!/id1086423634 & https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/beethoven-on-speed/id1089012301
The Great Kat Albums & Music Videos on MVD Entertainment Group: http://mvdb2b.com/s/GreatKatBeethovenShreds/TPR0006
End
Source:Thomas PR
Email:***@thomas-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Holiday, Irish
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thomas Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share