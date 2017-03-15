News By Tag
Top Hybrid IT Service Provider Integrates servicePath SLM to Support Global Growth
"We pride ourselves on being a partner to our clients, and we work to ensure the client experience is a positive and seamless one," said Tim Beerman, CTO of Ensono . "We chose servicePath because their knowledge, expertise and robust technology platform in the managed service provider space helps us to achieve a high level of service for our clients."
The integration of servicePath into Ensono's sales platform enables the company to streamline the sales process in a variety of ways. The servicePath SLM and CPQ platform provide a central location for sales teams to source information on Ensono's diverse set of hybrid IT services, from mainframe (http://www.ensono.com/
"We started in the service provider domain and are dedicated to helping our clients truly understand their cost of service, build and manage complex IT services, and automate the sales and solution design process," said Mike Molson of servicePath. "Ensono's complex breadth of hybrid IT services are a perfect fit for the advanced modeling and selling capabilities of the servicePath platform, and will enable Ensono to deliver efficiencies across the full service lifecycle from cost to contract."
servicePath's unique technology platform addresses the challenges specific to technology and IT service providers, enabling increased market adaptability, business agility, and service differentiation. Ensono works with servicePath on a global level, empowering the organization to manage the most complex client portfolios around the world.
For more information about servicePath solutions visit http://www.servicepath.co.
About servicePath CPQ and SLM
servicePath provides a "Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ)" capability to help organizations automate the sales process and reduce the time to quote for complex services. Furthermore, servicePath's Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) is its key market differentiation, extending beyond CPQ to enable organizations to truly understand their cost of service, and manage the renewal of subscription -based revenue thereby reducing revenue leakages, which ultimately drive revenue assurance and growth.
servicePath's modular B2B + SaaS software platform streamlines the process to design, cost, price, and quote for complex products and services for the IT managed services industry. The platform is provided in two editions. CPQ is designed for organizations looking to centralize their product information and enhance sales performance. SLM builds on CPQ providing enhanced management of costs and the ability to build and maintain complex solutions through a visual interface.
About Ensono
For business leaders managing lots of complexity or disrupting the status quo, Ensono delivers complete Hybrid IT solutions and governance, from cloud to mainframe, tailored to each client's journey. Whether you're leveraging the power of the cloud or modernizing legacy technologies, you'll be on track to operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. Some of the world's most successful companies rely on us to help them be great at what they do. We've been recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrants for Data Center Outsourcing in North America, Cloud Managed Hosting in Europe as well as acknowledged by the Uptime Institute for 100% availability. We have over 1,000 associates across North America and Europe and are headquartered in greater Chicago, IL. Visit us at www.ensono.com
About servicePath
ServicePath provides Configure Price Quote and Services Lifecycle Management solutions for Technology and Managed Service Providers that are fast and easy to deploy and address the constant change and dynamic nature of technology firms. servicePath was founded by an experienced team of telecommunications and managed IT services industry professionals who recognized the lack of systems and tools to support the complex nature of costing, pricing, governance and selling IT solutions. servicePath based in London with offices in Toronto, Dubai, and the Asia. servicePath has customers around the world and understands the challenges of global technology firms. Visit us at http://www.servicepath.co .
