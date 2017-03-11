Dr. David Dayton Joins Thrivous Science Advisor Board

Spread the Word

-- Dr. David Dayton has joined the science advisor board at Thrivous, a human enhancement company. The board informs ongoing product and service development, reflecting Thrivous' commitment to guidance from consensus science in its mission to help customers access technology with the greatest potential to expand human abilities.Dr. Dayton is a psychologist with a doctoral degree from Brigham Young University. His research background is in feedback processes and treatment outcomes. Dr. Dayton currently provides individual, couples, and group psychotherapy in Washington, DC, integrating a biopsychosocial framework into his approach."I've known and respected Dr. Dayton for many years," said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous. "His expertise and experience in psychology complement the backgrounds of other Thrivous science advisors. He's a perfect addition this group that I feel honored to associate with."The science advisor board at Thrivous consists of five members. In addition to Dr. Dayton, they include two physicians, a bioscientist, and a neuroscientist. Below are summaries of their qualifications, areas of professional interest, and affiliations.Dr. Cory FunkDr. Cory Funk is a bioscientist with a doctoral degree from the University of Illinois, where he studied the role of estrogens as a master regulator of gene expression in breast cancer. He currently works as a research scientist on brain tumors and Alzheimer's disease at The Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle.Dr. James ZebrackDr. James Zebrack is a physician with a medical degree from the University of Nevada. His professional interests include the study of heart failure, preventative and functional medicine, alternative and natural therapies, and dietary supplements. Dr. Zebrack currently works as a cardiologist at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.Dr. Jordan RobertsDr. Jordan Roberts is a physician with a medical degree from the University of Arizona. He has done clinical research on Vitamin D, and his professional interests include preventive care, gerontology, homeless healthcare, and telemedicine. Dr. Roberts currently works in family medicine at St. Mark's Hospital in Salt Lake City.Dr. Michael FergusonDr. Michael Ferguson is a neuroscientist with a doctoral degree from the University of Utah. His research uses fMRI and psychometric data to predict cognitive ability, and he sees efforts to optimize intelligence as additive to a collective social good. Dr. Ferguson is currently a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University in New York.Thrivous is a human enhancement company. Its mission is to help people access technology with the greatest potential to improve their brains and bodies. In pursuit of that mission, it develops and distributes nootropics, including Clarity, the daily nootropic to improve focus, memory, and mood, and to support brain function. For more information, please contact support@thrivous.com.