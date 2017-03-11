Country(s)
Crawford County Fair Announces Toyota Concert Series Country Night with Old Dominion and Chris Lane
Meadville, PA Fair Welcomes Popular Musicians for Its August Country Night Concert
MEADVILLE, Pa. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The 72nd Crawford County Fair has something for everyone in its Toyota Concert Series. The Fair is pleased to welcome headliner, Old Dominion, with special guest, Chris Lane for its Country Night performance on August 24th.
Old Dominion, with members Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Whit Sellers, blends musical styles ranging from rock and pop with classic country. Their first album, Meat and Candy, was a smash, achieving RIAA-certified GOLD status and earning the band two 2016 CMA award nominations for Best New Artist and Vocal Group of the Year. Old Dominion is in high demand, having toured with greats like Kenny Chesney and looking forward to an upcoming tour with Miranda Lambert.
Solo artist, Chris Lane isn't your average country singer. Bringing powerful falsetto vocals to the country scene, Lane creates a sound all his own in his debut album, Girl Problems. The album touches every musical style in the book, from disco and R&B to 80s pop and country, earning Lane a Best New Country Artist nomination for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. As an emerging artist, Chris Lane has already made his way through the ranks of country royalty, touring with names such as Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts.
Board representatives for the Crawford County Fair said, "Country concert goers will not want to miss this year's country concert. Old Dominion performs a wide variety of country music to please every age. They have toured with superstars and know how to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats. Chris Lane is an emerging country singer that has been gaining popularity with every song he releases, as well as his recent television appearance on The Bachelor. We are excited to bring these artists to the 2017 Crawford County Fair."
Mark your calendar! Online ticket sales begin March 27th. For more information, visit CrawfordCountyFairPA.com.
About the Crawford County Fair
Established in 1946 and held every August in Meadville, PA, the Crawford County Fair is one of the largest agricultural venues east of the Mississippi River. Primarily an agricultural fair, the event also satisfies a wide audience with activities such as tractor pulls and concerts, as well as delicious fair food. Visit CrawfordCountyFairPA.com for more details.
Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from the Crawford County Fair, journalists and analysts may call 814.333.7400. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.
