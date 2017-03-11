Country(s)
Horror Writers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award Winners for 2016
LONG BEACH, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Horror Writers Association announces two Lifetime Achievement Award winners for 2016. Dennis Etchison and Thomas F. Monteleone will both be on hand to accept their awards at StokerCon 2017 held April 27th-30th on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA. Both recipients have provided many years of dedicated commitment to HWA and the writing and publishing industry.
"It's a great honor to be recognized by my peers," Mr. Etchison, a former President of HWA, commented when informed he had won the award. Mr. Monteleone helped develop the HWA in the early years and has been an active member for decades. "I am humbled and honored to receive such recognition,"
HWA, the premier organization of writers and publishers of horror and dark fantasy and home of the iconic Bram Stoker Awards®, presents the Lifetime Achievement Award annually to individuals whose work has substantially influenced the horror and dark fantasy genres. While the award is often presented to a writer, it may also be given to an individual for influential accomplishments in other creative fields. HWA employs a hard-working committee for the selection process and recipients are chosen through stringent criteria. When more than one award winner is determined, the rules require a unanimous vote from all committee members. Thus, the 2016 winners were recognized as highly deserving individuals for their work in the horror and dark fantasy field.
Dennis Etchison is the author of 12 novels and 7 collections, and has edited 9 anthologies. He has won the British Fantasy Award three times and the World Fantasy Award twice, and he has been nominated for the Bram Stoker Award four times. He has written scripts for movies and television, and has written classic movie tie-in books such as the first two Halloween sequels and Videodrome. He has taught creative writing for decades. Anyone who has read Mr. Etchison's work understands his accomplishments and the reasons for him being presented the Lifetime Achievement Award this year.
Thomas F. Monteleone has written more than 24 novels, more than 100 short stories, and has edited the Borderlands anthologies (often noted as the most recognized anthologies in the field). In addition to fiction, he has written a non-fiction column, "The Mothers and Fathers Italian Association (MAFIA)", for decades, which has earned him a reputation of honesty and bluntness unsurpassed. He is the author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Writing a Novel, one of the most popular books in the series. Mr. Monteleone has won four Bram Stoker Awards (all in different categories). He has also won the HWA Specialty Press Award. Finally, he is the founder of the Borderlands Boot Camp, which has been one of the most successful writing workshops worldwide, where hundreds of students applaud him and his colleagues for a successful course in writing fiction. For all of these reasons, Mr. Monteleone has earned the Lifetime Achievement Award.
For more information about the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Bram Stoker Awards, please visit the StokerCon 2017 webpage at http://www.stokercon2017.org/
