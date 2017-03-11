Cannon Trading Wins 2016 Trader Planet Star Awards Cannon Trading Company receives two awards from prestigious trade blog 2016 Trader Planet STAR Award Winner BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Cannon Trading is pleased to announce that they are the recipients of two 2016 STAR Awards from Trader Planet. The



"We are extremely proud of the achievements we have accomplished with this year's STAR Awards" says Meir Levy, President and Founder of Cannon Trading. "Since 1988, we have prided ourselves in being the most outstanding brokerage firm possible" Levy continued, "and it is especially gratifying to be recognized for our hard work after so many years in this challenging industry". Levy wishes to acknowledge the grit and dedication employed by each of the brokers at Cannon Trading. "Our commodity brokers embody trust and loyalty with each and every one of their clients, and it is wonderful to be rewarded for that reputation".



Trader Planet reported an "unprecedented number of online votes" for the 2016 STAR Awards. According to the official statement, the STAR Awards were delegated based on a number of criteria, including "recognizing innovators whose vision has positively impacted the financial services industry" and "helping traders be more effective in managing their trading decisions". The STAR Awards have been in place since 2009, and are presented annually towards the end of the year's fourth quarter.



Cannon Trading Company: Cannon Trading is one of the earliest established future commodity trading firms in Los Angeles. Based out of Beverly Hills, they have been serving commodity and future traders with top tier futures trading resources, and superior customer service since 1988. Cannon Trading offers expert advice on commodities futures trading to both inexperienced and experienced traders, with access to almost every futures trading platform in existence.



For more information, please visit



Contact

Meir Levy

800-454-9572

operations@cannontrading.com



Photo:

