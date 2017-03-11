

Maxeler's increased focus on Government Senior Appointment of Sarbjit Singh Bakhshi as new Director of Government Affairs HAMMERSMITH, England & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Maxeler Technologies, pioneer of Maximum Performance Computing, is delighted to announce its most recent hire to its senior management team with its appointment of its new Director of Government Affairs, Sarbjit Singh Bakhshi. Sarbjit will join the existing team of experts in Maximum Performance Computing, applying Maxeler's core technology to Government projects around the world.



Sarbjit Bakhshi has worked in Government for the last 14 years in a variety of roles in technology; most recently, in the UK's Government Digital Service (part of the Cabinet Office), advising Ministers on Technology Policy and supporting UK Technology companies at UK Trade and Investment.



Oskar Mencer, Founder and CEO of Maxeler, said he was delighted about the new senior addition to the team: "Maxeler is a solution orientated company, able to produce results in orders of magnitude better than our competitors, and to do the previously impossible. As Governments around the world struggle with new and emerging challenges we are in the unique position of being able to deliver complete solutions to them based on our state of the art technology."



"This new position at Maxeler is responding to the demands we've had from Governments around the world for us to work with them. Sarbjit is the idea person to lead and drive this expansion forward with us and further develop this part of our company."



"With the knowledge and experience that Sarbjit brings to Maxeler, we are in an excellent position to build on our investments in the Government space and bring our unique and results led approach to even more customers," said Adam Sonin, Maxeler's Global Head of Distribution.



In the Cabinet Office, Sarbjit was helping Central Government Departments choose the right technology approach and was responsible for strategic technology policy for the UK government.



Commenting on his new role as Director of Government Affairs at Maxeler, he said: "Maxeler Technologies is the right company at the right time. With ever greater demands being put onto technology, speed of computation, energy efficiency and being one step ahead of your competitors are paramount. Maxeler delivers all these things to an order of magnitude better than all our competitors. We've done this in the Finance industry, and are now ready to support Governments around the world to enable the transformation of their own most pressing problems. Things that are unfeasible on our competitors machines are within the realms of possibility for us and we look forward to working with them to satisfy that demand."



About Maxeler Technologies

Maxeler Technologies pioneers Maximum Performance Computing with appliances, software and consulting services to solve our clients tough computing problems. At Maxeler, we are passionate about performance and providing competitive advantage. At the core, Maxeler utilizes Multiscale Dataflow technology which is available on-premise as well as on the public cloud for elasticity, reliability and business continuity. Multiscale Dataflow Computing enables organizations to speed up processing times by 20-50x, with over 90 percent reduction in energy usage and over 95 percent reduction in data center space.



http://www.maxeler.com/

Maxeler Technologies Inc.Media Contacts: Shantel Holmes, shantel@maxeler.com, +44 203 771 6538



Media Contact

Maxeler Technologies Inc

Shantel Holmes

