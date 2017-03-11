News By Tag
Mountain Flower unveils its CBD containing product line and shopping website
Quality CBD containing products now available for purchase online
These products are made entirely in Colorado!
HIGHEST QUALITY BOTANICAL HEMP PRODUCTS
100% Organic ~ Colorado Grown ~ Certified Quality
Our product is sun grown, pesticide and herbicide free, and 100% organic from start to finish. Our elevation, clean air and clean water provide unbeatable conditions for raising pure, high-CBD hemp. Our genetics are tested for their level of CBD and the other cannabinoids found in this wonderful plant.
At Mountain Flower Botanicals, our goal is to produce quality products at affordable prices.
Our hemp extracts are made from plants grown without pesticides or herbicides. We use only organic, sun-grown Colorado hemp. Mountain Flower Botanicals hopes to lead the way in providing exceptional Colorado-grown hemp products. Our dedication to this industry and to our environment sets us apart.
We are quality tested and guaranteed, so let our products be your natural choice for 100% organic, Colorado hemp.
Purchase our CBD products here:
https://mountainflowerbotanicals.com/
