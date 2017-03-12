 
News By Tag
* Palm Beach Poetry Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delray Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


PB POETRY FESTIVAL Celebrates National Poetry Month with Three Free Special Events in April

 
 
Palm Beach Poetry Festival
Palm Beach Poetry Festival
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Palm Beach Poetry Festival

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Delray Beach - Florida - US

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Palm Beach Poetry Festival Celebrates

National Poetry Month

With Three Free Special Events in April

(Delray Beach, FL, March 14, 2017) Susan R. Williamson, Director of the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, and Dr. Blaise Allen, Director of Community Outreach, today invited local poets and poetry fans to celebrate National Poetry Month at three free special events in April.

April 1 – Noon  (Saturday)

2nd Annual Throw Down the Mic:

FAU & FIU MFA Poets & Professors Performance Event

The Palm Beach Poetry Festival celebrates and supports MFA programs at FAU & FIU, two of South Florida's leading universities, as professors and students gather for an afternoon of poetry. There is no cost to attend, but the Crest Theater can be cool, so a light jacket or wrap may be needed.

Old School Square

51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach

FREE

April 13 at 7 pm  (Thursday)

National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn University

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Hosted by Professor John Childrey

Directed by Michael Hoffman, this film is a truly enchanting portrayal of Shakespeare's finest and most magical comedy. It is a richly woven tapestry of laughter and love with a generous sprinkling of fairy dust. This film version of A Midsummer Night's Dream appears to follow word for word Shakespeare's original masterpiece, only exchanging the time and place of the story from classical Athens to the village of Monte Athena, Italy, at the turn of the Nineteenth Century as the setting for this delightful version of the classic play. (120-minutes)

Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

FREE

April 27 at 7 pm  (Thursday)

National Poetry Month Film Series at Lynn University

Bright Star

Hosted by Professor Bonnie Boncontrai

Directed by Academy Award® winner Jane Campion (Best Original Screenplay, The Piano, 1993), this extraordinary film is based on the true story of undying love between renowned poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw, The International) and his spirited muse Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish, Stop-Loss). In the wilds of 19th century England, a forbidden passion draws the two lovers ever closer—even as fate conspires to tear them apart. Bright Star takes viewers to a world where, though life may be fleeting, great art – and great love – last forever. This sparkling gem of romance illuminates the heart. (119 minutes)

Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

FREE

About the Palm Beach Poetry Festival 2018:

The 14th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held next January 15-20 at Old School Square in Delray Beach. The Festival features top poets at numerous ticketed public events, including readings, talks, interviews, panel discussions and more. Nine workshops will be offered for which applications are required.

The 2018 Palm Beach Poetry Festival is sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; Morgan Stanley & The Legacy Group of Atlanta; the Cultural Council of Palm County, the Palm Beach County Tourism Development Council and the Board of Commissioners of Palm Beach County; The Palm Beach Post; Visit Florida; WLRN; and Murder on the Beach, Delray Beach's independent bookseller.

For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.

Available for Interview:

Blaise Allen, Ph.D., Director of Community Outreach

Palm Beach Poetry Festival

drblaiseallen@aol.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
End
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Palm Beach Poetry Festival
Industry:Event
Location:Delray Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR By Schweikhart News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share