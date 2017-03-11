News By Tag
South Shore Chamber of Commerce names Nicki Tierney of A Healthy Balance, Inc. to Board of Directors
A Healthy Balance, Inc. is a boutique studio offering customized health and wellness programs, with locations in Hanover and Quincy.
Tierney holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from University of Rhode Island.
Originally from Middleboro, she now makes her home in Braintree.
Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, said, "Nikki is a business leader who understands the importance of a Chamber's dedication to growing local economy. Her business acumen will be valuable in helping shape our business assistance programs."
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
