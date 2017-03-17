News By Tag
Nu-nrg Showcases Smartflower Solar System For The First Time At The Spring Cottage Life Show 2017
Smartflower is the first all-in-one plug-and-play solar system in Canada.
Premiering in grand style at the Toronto show, which runs from March 31 to April 2 at the Toronto International Centre, the smartflower will be the first ever ground mounted, all-in-one plug-and-play solar system to grace our Canadian landscape while providing an innovative alternative to the current roof mounted systems.
Cottagers, off-grid living enthusiasts and clean energy evangelists will have a unique opportunity to experience the smartflower's innovative and award-winning technology in full display, and meet the experts who will have it running in your backyards within an hour starting this spring.
Inspired and tested by nature in the Austrian hills, the smartflower's intuitive system awakens at sunrise, unfolds its 18m2 (194 ft2) petals and tracks the sun until sunset, collecting 4,000-6,000kWh annually. Collected energy can be stored and used when the sun is down or sold to the local hydro company.
"We are excited to showcase the smartflower for the first time in Canada," says Larry Stock, Nu-NRG's CEO. "Elegantly-designed smartflower is packed with technologies that allow it to 'simply and efficiently set-up, connect and produce clean electricity'. Nu-NRG is dedicated to making every Canadian home and cottage more independent and green without hassles."
Built and tested to withstand rain, wind, sleet, hail and snow, smartflower won numerous international awards for its design, innovation and sustainability, including a Red Dot Award 2016: Product Design.
A smartflower will be stationed at Nu-NRG's booth #202 in Hall 1 at the Spring Cottage Life Show where visitors are welcome to learn more about the workings of smartflower.
About Nu-NRG Group
Nu-NRG Group enables individuals and organizations to be part of creating a sustainable world. We strive to be a complete renewable energy company that helps residential and commercial customers reduce their fossil fuel energy consumption and environmental impact through advanced, turnkey alternative energy solutions. For more information, please visit us at www.nu-nrg.ca.
