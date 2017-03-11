News By Tag
Fishpeople Rocks the Boat with New Wildly Delicious Seafood Kits
Sustainable Seafood Brand Brings Restaurant-Quality Meal Kits to the Perimeter Frozen Case
"We hear from consumers time and again that cooking fish can be intimidating, so we created these Kits to take the guesswork out of the process. With our Seafood Kits, consumers can now easily and confidently create some of their favorite restaurant dishes in their own kitchens," says Jen Paragallo, VP of Marketing.
Fishpeople partners with small-scale American fishermen who harvest abundant species using sustainable catch methods, and their fish is traceable to the source. Consumers can enter the tracking code printed on the side of every Kit box at tracethisfish.com to learn more about the people & places behind their fish.
"It's about more than delivering great-tasting food for us. We connect consumers with the story behind their seafood. Ultimately, where a fish comes from, how it's caught and the journey it takes to make it onto your plate, all impact the way it tastes. Our entire process, from water to plate, is intentional, and you can taste the difference,"
Fishpeople's Seafood Kits feature Wild Alaskan Keta Salmon & Wild Pacific Cod, both rated Best Choice by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program. The new Seafood Kit collection includes:
· Meyer Lemon & Herb Panko Wild Alaskan Salmon Kit
· Cajun Shrimp & Sweet Pepper Wild Alaskan Salmon Kit
· Chipotle & Lime Wild Alaskan Cod Kit
· Garlic Parmesan Potato Wild Alaskan Cod Kit
Fishpeople's Wildly Delicious Seafood Kits are currently available in participating Whole Foods, H-E-B and Nugget Markets nationwide. Additional growth is planned for 2017. Each Kit serves two people for a suggested everyday retail price of $11.99-$12.99. For more information on Fishpeople, please visit fishpeopleseafood.com
About Fishpeople
The world doesn't need another seafood company; it needs a different seafood company. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2012 with the mission of changing consumers' relationship with the sea, Fishpeople delivers pure, sustainable, traceable fish direct from proud, small-scale fishermen. Fishpeople passionately believes that the story behind your fish matters. We know that where it comes from, how it's caught, and the way it's handled are what makes our fish so wildly delicious. Our entire process is intentional, and you can taste the difference. A Certified "B" Corporation, Fishpeople believes in relentless transparency and considers people, planet and profit in every decision it makes. Fishpeople is committed to supporting undervalued species, coastal communities and protecting ocean habitats. Our products are available in more than 5,000 conventional and natural grocers and club stores nationwide. For more information, contact Jen Paragallo, jp@fishpeopleseafood.com, visit fishpeopleseafood.com or follow Fishpeople on Facebook and Instagram.
