Thom Qafzezi & Molto Crescendo Awarded Top Honor Once Again
Wiley, the leading developer of Everything DiSC® and The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team™- based workplace training and assessment-driven solutions, announced today that South Florida business Molto Crescendo, Inc. was recognized as a 2016 Ruby award-winning Partner for the third year in a row.
Molto Crescendo, Inc. provides executive, leadership and team coaching and development along with organizational psychology offerings to corporations in South Florida and across the United States. Their main drive is to help organizations create better places to work through behavioral change in leaders and among team members. They believe if you get the "people" stuff right, everything else will follow. That starts at hiring and moves throughout the employee life cycle.
Everything DiSC is the leading suite of DiSC®-based workplace training and assessment solutions. These advanced applications combine online assessment, classroom facilitation, and post-training follow-up to create powerful, personalized workplace development experiences. With a global network of nearly 1,800 independent Partners, Everything DiSC solution-focused products are used in thousands of organizations, including major government agencies and Fortune 500 companies.
The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team is the result of the partnership between Wiley's Workplace Learning Solutions and best–selling author Patrick Lencioni. The Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team creates a learning experience that helps individuals and organizations reveal what it takes to build a truly cohesive and effective team in the most approachable, competent, and effective way possible. Powered by Everything DiSC® to bring together everyone's personalities and preferences, the Five Behaviors guides teams through the hard work and huge payoff of forming a cohesive, productive team.
