News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monster Motorsport Competition Clutch Products now available - Make your clutch go further, smoother
Competition Clutch Inc. is one of the fastest growing performance clutch companies in North America, owing this growth to its commitment in the innovation and quality of the products that they produce. Competition Clutch specializes in manufacturing sport compact assemblies for every application, from street driving to full race conditions, you will find their products being proudly used in some of the fastest sport compact race cars in the country, including a number of the most recognized industry icon vehicles.
CCI's Stage 2 clutches offer up to 80% more torque capacity than standard, allowing for aggressive street use and moderate track use. The Brass Plus material, combined with its alloy backing, matched to a performance pressure plate will provide smoother engagement and an extension of life for our clutch. On the other hand, the Stage 3 Clutch Kit can offer up to 150% more torque capacity for the ultimate in street and strip applications. Above Stage 3, torque capacity increases even further but this recommended for high horsepower vehicles.
However, if you're looking for a more sport or daily driving appropriate setup, the Multi-plate Clutch Kit with Flywheel provides a drastic increase in horsepower holding capacity alongside excellent drivability characteristics. This is achieved using twin 240mm full faced discs in conjunction with a performance pressure plate, thereby providing additional friction area for increased engagement.
Combined with a clutch kit, a Competition Clutch flywheel can increase driveability even further. All CCI flywheels are made of 4140 forged steel and are a one-piece design, aiding in significantly reducing the chances of ring gear separation and friction surface warpage. These flywheels can help preserve low-end torque and assist in quicker revving.
You can take advantage of these fantastic products that are now available at Monster Motorsport and are ready to ship to throughout the UK and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.monstermotorsport.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse