March 2017





Hodge Products Inc names Daniel Flott as new Vice President of Sales & Customer Service

 
SAN DIEGO - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Daniel Flott has recently been named Vice President of Sales & Customer Service for leading locks manufacturer and wholesaler Hodge Products Inc.   Hodge Products Inc based out of Santee, California, is one of the top international distributors of Master Lock products under www.masterlocks.com, and many other online domains.  We are known as "the lock people" and pride ourselves  in best in class customer service and loyalty. In his new role Daniel will be tasked with directing the day to day efforts to increase the company's revenue, and continue it's longstanding tradition of execellent customer service.  Daniel will also introduce Hodge Products Inc to new emerging markets in waste management, as well as OSHA-approved safety wear & products.  Daniel brings 18 years of award winning sales and sales management experience in the areas of software, retail, merchant processing, and telecommunications.  He will be based out of the corporate offices in Santee, CA.


Hodge Products Inc can be reached at (800) 778-2217 or http://www.hpionline.com or http://www.masterlocks.com.

Tony Hodge
(800) 778-2217
***@hpionline.com
Hodge Prodcuts Inc
Email:***@hpionline.com Email Verified
Locks
Manufacturing
San Diego - California - United States
Executives
