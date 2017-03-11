News By Tag
Genesis PURE™ products included in leading Physicians' Desk Reference
Inclusion helps further educate about Genesis PURE's quality dietary supplements
The PDR provides an explanation of Genesis PURE and Genesis PURE products, and includes a listing of five of their dietary supplements:
"We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious publication,"
The PDR is the authoritative resource that thousands of physicians have turned to as a key reference for over seventy years. It is considered the standard resource and can be found in virtually every physician's office, hospital and pharmacy in the United States. The PDR contains full, FDA-approved drug label information, including warnings and precautions, drug interactions, and hundreds of full-color product images. It also includes nonprescription drugs, dietary supplements and herbs. Every label in PDR includes information on dosages, side effects, and safety information, such as contraindications, pregnancy ratings, and interactions with other drugs, food, and alcohol. Data on clinical trials are also included.
About Genesis PURE
Genesis PURE is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. Genesis PURE™ products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and bring optimal results. Genesis PURE is an international company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and Korea.
