Farmer Veteran Coalition to Host Ag-Focused Career Fair at CSU Fresno
As the national unemployment rate among veterans continues to climb, the Farmer Veteran Coalition Career Fair will bring together job-seeking veterans with representatives from agricultural-
"Veterans are looking for careers that are dynamic, lucrative and meaningful. Agriculture in California offers all three," said FVC Executive Director Michael O'Gorman. "We want veterans to see the wide range of exciting career paths throughout our industry. And we want agricultural employers to see the skills, the work ethic and the strong personal character that veterans can bring to their operations."
While placing veterans in meaningful careers is of the utmost importance, the Farmer Veteran Coalition Career Fair is designed to motivate and engage veterans to explore opportunities in ag-related careers both in the public and private sector. Attendees will be provided the opportunity to network and learn about internships, scholarships, career opportunities and employment prospects with United States Department of Agriculture. All veterans, and those who support veterans, will benefit from attending this event.
"Farmers and veterans share many of the same qualities," said Cory Lunde, director of strategic initiatives and communications, Western Growers Association. "Both are hard-working and equally dedicated to serving our country. On behalf of the farmers who grow more than half of the nation's fresh produce, Western Growers supports the opportunity to connect our heroes on the battlefield with our heroes in the agricultural fields."
Veterans interested in attending this free event supported by Safeway and Farm Credit are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. A second career fair will be held in Northern California this fall.
For more information, please call (530) 756-1395 or email support@farmvetco.org. Employers interested in registering for a booth should contact Randy Ryan at (774) 641-1366.
Farmer Veteran Coalition
***@farmvetco.org
