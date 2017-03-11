Come to the hottest Cocoyana event of the season this Friday 3/24 at Float SD!

SAN DIEGO
March 17, 2017
-- Join us at Cocoyana Beach Club this Friday night at 8pm at Float SD to hear the hottest beach house tracks in San Diego from some of the hottest DJ's! This event is the perfect kick off to the pool party season! Ladies make sure to arrive on time because you will receive free champagne until 11pm! Hear some of the hottest tracks from DJ Beatniker, Delos, Vince Delano, Simon Shultz, and Dima Boutanov! Stop by 207 5th Avenue and get free entry with guestlist! You will not want to miss this event. Bring a couple of friends and dance the night away while listening to these live DJ's doing their thing! This is the perfect opportunity to meet new people, or just have a great time with your gang! For VIP services, make sure to contact Javier Lugo at 619-787-5228. This will be the party of the season, so gather all of your friends and head on out to Float SD on March 24th
at 8pm for a fun night out! Look out for more Cocoyana Beach Club events coming all of this April and check out our website at http://www.cocoyana.com
