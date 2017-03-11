 
Seekonk Speedway announces bonus filled Late Model schedule

Triple Crown and Power 5 Races highlight schedule for Seekonk Speedway
 
 
SEEKONK, Mass. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- This years Late Model schedule is full of extra money races that is sure to pack the field in the growing division all season long. Dylan Estrella looks for a third straight championship but will be challenged by the like of Austin Blais, Gerry Degasparre, Nick Johnson and the returning Brandon Dion well as a host of up an coming talented drivers like Dan Johnson, Jake Johnson, Ryan Kuhn, Mike Toner Jr and Joey Parker.

"The Late Model division is going to be a great battle all year long" said David Alburn, Competition Director "The competition for rookie of the year is going to be a lot of fun to watch."

Ten Big Money Races on the Seekonk Late Model Schedule.

The fan favorite Phils Propane Triple Crown returns for its 5th season on June 3rd, July 8th and August 5th featuring extra distance races and cash plus the coveted overall Triple Crown Championship.

A new addition to this years schedule is the Propane Plus Power 5 Series. 5 Races, 5 Extra Laps with the top 5 picking up an extra $200 bonus each. The dates for these races are May 20, June 17, July 22, August 26 and September 16. This puts the winning purse at $800 for the 35 lap features and should create some great racing to make sure you end up in the top five those nights.

The Michael Marfeo Jr Memorial Race is on the schedule for July 8th and is a favorite of racers as the Marfeo family has deep ties to the Speedway. The Crab Manchester Race will be run again on August 12.

"Its great to see so many new cars in the division to compete for all this bonus cash" said Ed St Germain, Director of Business Development. "Its great to have such dedicated sponsors like Phils Propane and Propane Plus dedicate so much to short track racing."

Seekonk Speedway full schedule is online.

Seekonk Speedway has released their full schedule of over 50 racing events for the 2017 season. Please visit at www.seekonkspeedway.com/schedules for more information.

Founded in 1946, Seekonk Speedway is a NASCAR sanctioned paved 1/3 mile oval track located in Seekonk, Massachusetts. There is racing on Fridays, Saturdays and select special shows on Sundays plus our annual famous Open Wheel Wednesday in June. Check out www.seekonkspeedway.com or follow us on your favorite social media @seekonkspeedway

Contact
Ed St Germain
Director of Business Development
***@seekonkspeedway.com
