Now Atlanta has its own Commercial Real Estate Show
The show provides market intelligence, analysis, forecasts, advice, and opportunities specific to Atlanta for business leaders and property owners.
The weekly half hour show airs on the radio at 12:30 on Sunday afternoons and broadcasts on-demand on iTunes, YouTube and the show website www.ATL.show.
The show host is Michael Bull, a licensed broker in nine southeast states and founder of commercial real estate services firm Bull Realty here in Atlanta. He has been an active commercial real estate advisor in Atlanta for 30 years and has closed over $5 billion in transactions.
Michael is also host of the successful long running America's Commercial Real Estate Show. The weekly show has been on-air since 2010. Last month 120,000 people listened or watched the national show online alone.
For more information contact Melissa Henry at 404-876-1640 x 110 or Info@AKBmedia.com. AKB Media Partners also produces America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)
