 
News By Tag
* Christian movie review
* Improper Scrutiny
* Teaching Through Analogy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


The Shack Movie Blasphemous or Blessing

A Review by James M. Lowrance Having Watched the Christian Film Twice
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- I'm going to review the Christian movie "The Shack". My reason? There are literally Christians who claim the film is not Christian at all but rather a false teaching and blasphemous. In response to these absolutely unfounded allegations, I will likely be saying a few things in this article that will anger some of the hyper-scrutinizers, who literally believe they are in some way doing God and the Christian community a favor by doing things like boycotting the film. Rather, they are doing the Christian community an injustice. Now let me explain what these complaints against "The Shack" are and then try to get the pretentious movie watchers an explanation. This likely will do no good 'for them' because there is a "pride" type stance that some Christians will stick-to, to save face and to prevent any perceptions that they could be wrong very wrong. If you are one who sees serious problems with this movie but you are too lazy to read this review, you may want to examine yourself to see if you might actually be a busybody who enjoys interjecting their self into the negative side of unwarranted controversies. See the full review, here: https://jameslowrancepublishing.com/2017/03/17/the-shack-...

Contact
James Lowrance
***@sbcglobal.net
End
James M. Lowrance Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share