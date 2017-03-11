News By Tag
Puyero Venezuelan Flavor Celebrates Grand Opening In Queen Village With Free Giveaways
Giveaway of Arepas, Churros and Tasty Treats In Honor Of Grand Opening Of New South Street Restaurant
Puyero is a family affair - being designed and operated by brothers Simon and Gil, along with Gil's wife Manuela. This is the first restaurant for all three young new restaurant owners. The menu is designed by Claudia Zamora, a Venezuelan chef living who is just as passionate about Venezuelan food and culture as the Simon, Gil and Manuela.
"We want to introduce rich flavors and combinations that people in Philly would never had thought of before," said one of the three partners, Simon Arends. "We also want to showcase who Venezuelans are and as one of the different stories that come from Latin America."
Puyero currently seats 22 people inside, with expanded seating coming outside later in the spring. Starting this Friday, Puyero will open every day (Tuesday through Sunday) at 11:30am for lunch and stay open through dinner until 10:00pm Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 11:00pm on Friday and Saturday. The entire menu is available during lunch and dinner - with brunch options to come later in the spring. Delivery is now being offered through Caviar. Parking for Puyero is available at meter spots along 4th and South streets, or there are nearby parking lots in the District. The restaurant is in walking distance from Old City, Rittenhouse, Center City, South Philadelphia and the waterfront.
GRAND OPENING WEEKEND
Celebrate the opening of Puyero starting on Friday, March 17th with arepas on the house! Arepas are crunchy ground maize patties with a soft and warm inside filled with juicy and exotic stuffings. Enjoy your first taste at Puyero with any style arepas between 11:30am and 1:30pm. No purchase is required. One arepa per person. On Saturday, March 18th, enjoy a free order of tequenos, yuca, tajadas de platano or mandocas with any purchase of an arepa or patacon between 11:30am and 1:30pm. End the weekend with free orders of churros on Sunday, March 19th between 11:30am and 1:30pm.
FOOD OFFERINGS
Puyero serves Venezuelan street food with a special focus on the arepa - the quintessential Venezuelan plate - and the patacon - a sandwich made from plantains. Savory sides include the Venezuelan favorite tequeños - cheese wrapped with dough which is later deep fried - which goes great with the house-made sauces. There is also the very richly flavored mandocas - a combination of corn flour, plantains and a hint of cinnamon topped with salty white cheese and cream. Plus, don't miss the fried yucca served with guasacaca - an avocado based mix.
DRINKS
Puyero also serves traditional sweet and tropical drinks, perfect for those hot South Street days (and nights):
* Papelon con limon - sugar cane sweetened water with lemon
* Chicha - a rice based, kind of shake with cinnamon
* Cilantro lemonade - a twist on the lemonade adding a touch of cilantro
* Tamarind juice - made from tamarind fruit with simple syrup.
Other juices and drinks will be added based on seasonal fruit selections available
AUTHENTICITY IS KEY
"We want to be a hotspot for all Venezuelans. The Venezuelan IT place to go to," added Simon. "We want the non Venezuelan crowd to want to come here because it is authentic."
VISION FOR PUYERO
"When we thought of doing Venezuelan food there was no way around the fact that we needed to serve arepas," said Simon. "Venezuelan food are arepas and arepas are Venezuelan food. We wanted to offer something that was cool and hip. Nothing better than street food to do this. We started looking at our street food and began to build around it. We added the patacon, pan-con-queso (we have hot dogs and burgers that have not been added to our menu yet), tequenos and mandocas."
Gil added, "Street food is associated with the cities. You don't really have street food in towns. Most of the Venezuelan population lives in cities (89%). A third of the population lives in the 5 major cities. That was exactly what we were aiming for. Bring the experience that the urban Venezuelan has when they go out to eat and dine in the Venezuelan streets.
FAMILY AFFAIR
"We feel privileged to have the opportunity to work with our family," said Simon. "These are the people that have been with you for the longest time. They are the people that you trust the most and you know what to expect from them. They want to see you succeed just as much as they want to succeed themselves. We feel it is very special to have the opportunity to work with each other."
He added, "Businesses in Venezuela tend to be run by families. Even large businesses. Either because they have inherited them or because when someone wants to expand their business the first people they'll bring in is there family members."
