Bavarian Inn Restaurant's Michigan on Main Bar and Grill Hosts Release of Bell's Oberon Ale
Just a few days later, on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., the Bavarian Inn Restaurant will also play host to the monthly gathering of the Beer Society, just in time to celebrate spring with beer and cheese.
Guests at the release event for Bell's Oberon Ale will have the chance to participate in games, giveaways, prizes and one-on-one discussion with Brewery representatives. In addition, guests will be able to order food items from the menu designed to complement Bell's Oberon Ale.
Available only until September, Bell's Oberon Ale is a wheat ale described as a "classic summer beer" with a spicy hop character blended with mild, fruity aromas.
Admission to the March 30 Beer Society event is $20 per person, which includes a tasty soup and salad meal as well as one beer during the social, which begins at 6:30 p.m. There are five beer and cheese pairings and informational presentations will take place.
Reservations for the Beer Society gathering are appreciated and can be made by calling (800)-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941.
For more information, go to www.bavarianinn.com and view the calendar of events.
Michigan on Main Bar and Grill inside the Bavarian Inn Restaurant is a casual and contemporary dining space showcasing Michigan-sourced food along with Michigan craft-brewed beers, Michigan wines and specialty Michigan cocktails.
About Bavarian Inn Restaurant
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
