PreventionGenetics adopts Golden Helix CNV analysis
PreventionGenetics will use VarSeq CNV for analysis of gene panels and in the future for exome sequencing. The software gives PreventionGenetics the opportunity to conduct a comprehensive CNV analysis on NGS data, in many cases eliminating the need for an expensive microarray test.
Jim Weber, CEO of PreventionGenetics, says, "We have adopted the CNV analysis platform of Golden Helix as part of our routine clinical testing pipeline for gene panels. We are highly impressed with both the sensitivity and specificity of the Golden Helix CNV detection software. Sensitivity of the software in many cases exceeds chromosomal microarrays and rivals custom arrays with the highest probe density. Going forward, we will collaborate with Golden Helix to optimize the software for the analysis of clinical exomes."
Andreas Scherer, CEO of Golden Helix, says, "It has been a true pleasure working with Jim Weber and the entire PreventionGenetics Team. We are looking forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration."
Besides its ability to conduct a very powerful CNV analysis, the VarSeq product suite streamlines the process of annotating and filtering variants obtained from next generation sequencing pipelines, allowing both research scientists and clinicians to find variants of interest in a very efficient and straightforward manner. Also, the VarSeq suite includes capabilities to support the generation of clinical reports, as well as genetic data warehousing.
About PreventionGenetics
PreventionGenetics is a clinical testing laboratory offering genetic testing and DNA banking services. Founded in 2004, the company currently has the largest menu of gene sequencing tests in the United States. PreventionGenetics serves healthcare providers around the world, with specimens being sent for testing from over 65 different countries. For more information, visit www.preventiongenetics.com.
About Golden Helix
Golden Helix has been delivering industry leading bioinformatics solutions for the advancement of life science research and translational medicine for over 18 years. Our innovative technologies and analytic services empower scientists and healthcare professionals at all levels to derive meaning from the rapidly increasing volumes of genomic data produced from micro-arrays and DNA sequencing. With our solutions, hundreds of the world's top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research organizations are able to harness the full potential of genomics to identify the cause of disease, improve the efficacy and safety of drugs, develop genomic diagnostics, and advance the quest for personalized medicine. Golden Helix products and services have been cited in over 1100 peer-reviewed publications. For more information, visit www.goldenhelix.com.
Contact
Mary Makris
Marketing & Operations Manager
(406) 585-8137
***@goldenhelix.com
