Guthrie Development Acquires Six-Building Retail/Office Project in Laguna Niguel
"South Orange County is a great entrepreneurial market with plenty of business owners looking to purchase their own building among very limited options," said Rob Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie Development. "This as a great opportunity to transition a successful property from a leased investment into 'Homes for Business.' This type of conversion is our expertise. We look forward to expanding our portfolio in south Orange County."
The property consists of ten individual units. Each of the buildings resides on its own parcel. Guthrie will do some initial capital improvements and in turn sell each building to an owner/user or as a leased investment. The flexible zoning permits a wide range of retail and office uses.
Looking ahead, Guthrie will continue to target existing multi-tenant properties from both a value-add and long-term hold perspective.
Guthrie Development Company is a full service commercial real estate company. The firm has earned a reputation for tackling complicated real estate development, redevelopment and acquisitions. Over its seventeen years in business, Guthrie Development Company has been ranked as one of the top commercial developers in Orange County. The firm's portfolio encompasses a number of industrial properties that target the entrepreneurial needs of the small-to-mid size business owner, and has built over 600 buildings / units within Southern California. For more information visit, www.guthriedevelopment.com.
