News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Guthrie Development Acquires Fullerton Industrial Building for $7.75 Million
Zach Niles, senior vice president, JLL, represented the buyer and seller in the $7.75 million transaction.
The building is located on an oversized 208,740-square-
"The infill warehouse / distribution market is red hot right now," said Rob Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie Development. "With so much surplus land, this building is attracting interest from industrial, office, and institutional users."
"Guthrie's vision enabled them to see a property originally designed for a manufacturing use that has left the state, and reposition it into something that is rare and in very high demand," said Niles.
The Fullerton acquisition follows Guthrie's acquisition of a 24,535-square-
Guthrie Development Company is a full service commercial real estate company. The firm has earned a reputation for tackling complicated real estate development, redevelopment and acquisitions. Over its seventeen years in business, Guthrie Development Company has been ranked as one of the top commercial developers in Orange County. The firm's portfolio encompasses a number of industrial properties that target the entrepreneurial needs of the small-to-mid size business owner, and has built over 600 buildings / units within Southern California. For more information visit, www.guthriedevelopment.com.
Contact
Jessica Thompson
***@spauldingthompson.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse