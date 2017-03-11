 
Aroma Bravo French Roast Coffee Impresses Serious Coffee Aficionados

Aroma Bravo impresses coffee enthusiasts once again with the rich and full-bodied flavor of its new French Roast Whole Bean Coffee.
 
 
French Roast Coffee by Aroma Bravo, Made from 100% Honduras Arabica Beans
CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo once again exceeds expectations with the recent release of its French Roast Whole Bean Coffee. Many coffee aficionados have expressed their thoughts after trying the new product, and the general feedback seems to be very positive.

"It hasn't been long since we launched our French-roasted whole bean coffee but we've already been receiving good responses. Customer feedback is very valuable to us because our main goal is for people to enjoy the organic coffees we sell. To hear that even serious coffee enthusiasts love our French Roast means that we're on the right track," said a representative for Aroma Bravo.

Several factors contribute to the success of Aroma Bravo's newest product. One reason is the brand's sourcing of coffee beans from the Marcala mountains in Honduras—one of the world's top growers of organic Arabica beans.

Since coffee beans are the very foundation of great coffee, it is of the utmost importance to use the highest quality beans that one can find. Aroma Bravo has chosen Honduras coffee for its smooth and well-balanced taste, with distinct chocolatey and nutty flavors.

Expert roasters from Aroma Bravo carefully roast the Honduras coffee beans in small batches to ensure freshness and quality control. This small-batch roasting technique produces dark brown coffee with a rich, full-bodied flavor with almost no acidity—the main characteristics of a true French roast.

A single sip will convince even the snobbiest of coffee aficionados that Aroma Bravo is indeed one of the best French Roast Whole Bean Coffee brands to look out for. One can easily see the brand's great care and passion for making good coffee, which is why it found success on Amazon.

Dark coffee lovers who want to be impressed by Aroma Bravo's French Roast Whole Bean Coffee can get more information at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%....


About Aroma Bravo

Aroma Bravo offers USDA certified organic coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.

