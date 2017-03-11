Country(s)
Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion to Appear at Cobblestone School Fund Raiser
Cobblestone Elementary School located in Plumas Lake, California, invites you to their first Annual Family Dinner Fun Night next Friday. The dinner is all-you-can-eat pasta, plus you will be entertained by Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion with his family entertainment magic and illusions. A volunteer from the audience will be selected to be part of the grand finale levitation illusion.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cobblestone PTO would like to invite you to the first annual Family Dinner Fun Night on Friday, March 24th. Hours are from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The dinner will be all-you-can-
Entertainment will be provided by Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion Magic Productions. Charlie and his wife Barb have been performing magic shows for over two decades in the greater Sacramento area as well as in Europe, England, Israel, Mexico, Canada, from Coast to Coast, as well as on a cruise ship to Alaska. His shows are lots of fun and family friendly – with some surprises along the way. Charlie recently has initiated a program called FUN-d where he is able to generate a substantial cash donation for the under-funded schools in the area. Recent, as well as soon to be enacted, legislation will be increasing the impact of under-funded schools, and the FUN-d program (available to all schools in the area) is a "give-back" program to relieve the financial stress schools experience daily. To quote Charlie: "We are limited to how many schools we can provide this service to, but we are very interested in creating substantial cash to local schools. Because of the scope of the project, it will need to be 'first come first served.'"
At the Cobblestone event, there will also be a silent auction plus a 50/50 raffle. Per Mr. Chad Shoffner (PTO President): "This event is fun for the whole family and will help raise funds for our school. Tickets will be sold in front of the school at dismissal and at the door the night of the event."
Tickets are $15 per adult, $10 per child and free for kids 4 and under. If you are interested in purchasing as take-out family meal, please email crocsptopresident@
Address of the event: Cobblestone Elementary School, 1718 Churchill Way, Plumas Lake, CA 95961. 530-634-9723.
