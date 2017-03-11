Crawford County Fair Announces Toyota Concert Series Christian Night with for KING & COUNTRY, Building 429 and Jordan Feliz MEADVILLE, Pa. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Crawford County Fair, now in its 72nd year, is gearing up for its 2017 season with the Toyota Concert Series. The Fair is pleased to welcome headliner, for KING & COUNTRY, with special guests, Building 429 and Jordan Feliz for its Christian Night performance on August 23rd.



Hailing from Australia, brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone make up for KING & COUNTRY. Writing music about the human experience—spirituality and romance—the brothers have already claimed two Grammy awards for Best Contemporary Music Album (Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong) and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/ Song ("Priceless") .



High-energy Christian band, Building 429, comprised of Jason Roy, Michael Anderson, Jesse Garcia and Aaron Branch, earned a Grammy nomination for album, We Won't Be Shaken, in the Best Contemporary Christian Music category, as well as a Billboard 2014 Music Award nomination for Top Christian Song, for "Where I Belong." The band has toured with the likes of Toby Mac, Newsboys, Colton Dixon and more.



Jordan Feliz, rounds out Crawford County Fair's Christian Night lineup. Feliz initially gained national exposure through performances on the Vans Warped Tour as frontman for heavy metal band, A Current Affair. With this diverse musical background, Feliz' true inspiration lies in R&B, with influences such as Sam Cooke and Earth, Wind & Fire. Having become a solo act, Feliz has found success with his debut album, The River, the title track of which spent several weeks at #1 on Christian radio charts.



Looking forward to the show, board members for the Crawford County Fair said, "This year's Christian concert brings together a phenomenal group of Christian artists. for KING & COUNTRY has a high-energy show that will send the audience away in awe of their performance. Building 429 is returning as one of the supporting acts due the huge number of requests the board had to bring them back. Jordan Feliz is an emerging Christian artist with a powerful message to share with his audience through his music. This is one Christian concert you will not want to miss!"



Mark your calendar! Online ticket sales begin March 27th. For more information, visit



About the Crawford County Fair

Established in 1946 and held every August in Meadville, PA, the Crawford County Fair is one of the largest agricultural venues east of the Mississippi River. Primarily an agricultural fair, the event also satisfies a wide audience with activities such as tractor pulls and concerts, as well as delicious fair food. Visit



Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from the Crawford County Fair, journalists and analysts may call 814.333.7400. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed.



Contact

Crawford County Fair

