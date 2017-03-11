 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

BizLibrary Productions Partners with Ducommun to Create Custom Employee Training Video Content

 
 
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, has recently partnered with Ducommun to create custom employee training video content. As a client of BizLibrary, Ducommun recognized the opportunity to create high-quality microlearning video lessons by partnering with the in-house production team at BizLibrary.

Ducommun was in need of a compliance training course to give employees a basic understanding of export laws and regulations. They've been utilizing The BizLibrary Collection for employee training, especially for compliance requirements, so reaching out to BizLibrary Productions for a content partnership was a natural fit to create the custom course.

The finished course consists of 2 micro video lessons:

1.       Export Basics: Regulations and Definitions

2.       Export Basics: Impacts and Export Controlled Products

Versions of these lessons have been created specifically for Ducommun's compliance training needs, as well as general lessons for all other clients utilizing The BizLibrary Collection.

"The creative team at BizLibrary was very responsive to our requests and quickly produced high-quality microlearning video lessons that we can use to provide consistent guidance in compliance matters to our employees," said Fred Land, Corporate Director of Export Compliance and Security at Ducommun.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention (http://www.bizlibrary.com/technology/boosterlearn/).

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/).

Click to Share